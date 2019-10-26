Condors Host Stranger Things Night Tonight at 7 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors, a night after winning an 11-round shootout in Stockton, host Stranger Things Night at 7 p.m. Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Come dressed in 80's attire or your Halloween costume for a costume contest on the ice. Kids can trick-or-treat in the suites off the concourse beginning pre-game through the end of the first intermission. George the Giant will be on hand, plus fire-dancing demonstration during the intermission presented by HITS 93.1. Head to The Tower Craft Bar and Grill for a pre-game "Tailgate at the Tower" featuring drink and food specials beginning at 5 p.m. located one block west of the arena.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Mechanics Bank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Stuart Skinner and Kailer Yamamoto

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Stockton Heat in the teams' fourth of 12 matchups on the season. Bakersfield is 2-1-0 against the Heat this season and 27-19-1-0 all-time against their rivals from up the 99. Last season, Bakersfield went 8-2-0 against Stockton.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Condors trailed 2-0 in regulation and three different times faced a must score situation in the shootout, only to rally for a 3-2 victory in the 11th round in Stockton last night. C Luke Esposito and LW Joe Gambardella had goals in regulation. In the shootout, C Cooper Marody, LW Tyler Benson, and RW Cameron Hebig kept the shootout alive before RW Colby Cave won it in the 11th round. G Stuart Skinner got the win, stopping 25 of 27 in regulation and eight of the 11 shootout efforts.

Stockton did not pick up a win for just the second time in their first seven games of the season. LW Dillon Dube scored shorthanded to open the scoring and push his point streak to six games. C Glenn Gawdin had the other goal in regulation as G Jon Gillies took the shootout loss.

SKINNER SETS A NEW TEAM RECORD

G Stuart Skinner stopped eight shootout attempts in the team's longest shootout in team history. His eight saves were the most by a Condors goaltender, surpassing the previous record of six set by Laurent Brossoit.

GAMBARDELLA GETS GOING

LW Joe Gambardella has six points (3g-3a) in his last six games.

CONDORS CAUSE TROUBLE

Through seven games of the regular season, only the Condors have taken points off Stockton. Bakersfield is 2-1-0 against the Heat, while Stockton is 4-0-0 against the rest of the division.

CONDORS NOTES

C Luke Esposito's shorthanded goal was the first of the season for Bakersfield... The Condors were held to 20 shots last night, their fewest of the season...D Caleb Jones has points in two straight after an assist last night... RW Josh Currie had five shots last night and leads the Condors with 30 shots through seven games.

HEAT NOTES

LW Dillon Dube has seven points during a six-game point streak (1g-6a)... RW Buddy Robinson has five goals on the season, one in each of the Heat's wins this season. When he fails to score, the Heat are 0-1-1.

HEAD-TO-HEAD BY SEASON

2019-20: BAK 2-1-0-0

2018-19: BAK 8-2-0-0

2017-18: BAK 3-7-0-0

2016-17: BAK 7-5-0-0

2015-16: BAK 7-4-1-0

ALL-TIME: BAK 27-19-1-0

