Eagles Defeat San Jose, 4-2 to Notch Fourth Straight Victory

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Adam Werner stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced, while forwards Nick Henry, Julien Nantel and T.J. Tynan each collected their first goals of the season to propel Colorado to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda on Friday. The Eagles have now won four consecutive contests, while Werner also earned his fourth straight win in net.

Colorado would waste little time notching the game's first goal, as forward Michael Joly would take advantage of a turnover by Barracuda goalie Andrew Shortridge, ripping a shot into the vacant net from the bottom of the left-wing circle to put the Eagles on top, 1-0 just 1:09 into the contest.

Minutes later the advantage would grow to a pair when Henry settled a puck between the circles and snapped a shot past Shortridge, giving Colorado a 2-0 lead with only 2:53 elapsed on the game clock. The goal was Henry's first professional tally, with Colin Campbell and Kevin Connauton collecting the assists.

Colorado would carry its 2-0 lead into the second period, as each team would throw 10 shots on net in the middle frame. Shortridge and Werner would stand strong and Colorado and San Jose would head to the locker room with the Eagles still up by a pair after 40 minutes of play.

San Jose would finally break through in the third period when forward Leon Bergman capped off an odd-man rush with his first goal of the season to trim the Eagles advantage to 2-1 with 12:27 still left to play in the contest.

Colorado would regain the two-goal buffer when Nantel grabbed a pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle and snapped a wrister that would light the lamp and put the Eagles on top, 3-1 at the 10:27 mark of the third period.

The Barracuda struck back just minutes later when defenseman Keaton Middleton stuffed home a loose puck from the side of the net to cut Colorado's edge to 3-2 with 4:48 remaining in regulation.

San Jose would pull Shortridge in favor of the extra attacker in the waning minutes of the contest, but it would be the Eagles who would capitalize when Tynan raced down the left-wing boards before feeding the puck into the empty net at the 18:57 mark to secure Colorado's 4-2 victory.

The Barracuda outshot Colorado, 35-26 in the contest, as San Jose finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Eagles were held 0-for-2 on the man-advantage.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles host the San Jose Barracuda at the Budweiser Events Center on Saturday, October 26th at 7:05pm MT.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.