Wolves Blank Moose

ROSEMONT, Illinois - In his first appearance since spending a fortnight with the Vegas Golden Knights, goaltender Oscar Dansk stopped all 25 shots he saw to lead the Chicago Wolves to a 4-0 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Forwards Tye McGinn, Gage Quinney, Jake Leschyshyn and Patrick Brown scored as the Wolves (4-3-1-0) earned their third win in a row. Rookie forward Lucas Elvenes assisted on the first two tallies to take over the American Hockey League lead in points (13) and assists (10).

Dansk (1-1-0) registered his fourth AHL shutout. He also posted the first shutout in Vegas' franchise history on Oct. 27, 2017, against Columbus, but hadn't performed as well as he wanted in his first two outings this season.

"I think (the shutout) was important, without a doubt," said Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson. "When Oscar needed to, he made good saves. And he looked solid inhere and I thought he looked confident and that's important."

McGinn opened the scoring with his 100th AHL goal. Elvenes, working near the goal line to goaltender Adam Carlson's right, spied McGinn open across the crease for a quick wrister at 3:29 of the first.

The Wolves doubled their lead at 3:30 of the second as the team's No. 1 power-play unit struck quickly with a tic-tac-toe goal. Elvenes, working the right circle, fed the puck to Curtis McKenzie on the goal line. McKenzie found Quinney moving toward the net from the left wing and whisked a pass across the crease for a one-timer.

Leschyshyn, a 20-year-old rookie, picked up his first professional goal shortly after Manitoba pulled the goalie. Leschyshyn tallied at 16:02 of the third and Brown added an unassisted insurance tally with 34 seconds to go.

Carlson (0-2-0) stopped 15 shots for the Moose (1-7-0-0), who dropped their sixth game in a row.

