P-Bruins Earn One Point, Fall to Laval in Shootout, 3-2

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Paul Carey and Peter Cehlarik both scored to help Providence earn one point, but the Bruins fell in the shootout, 3-2, on Saturday night. Kyle Keyser made 26 saves in his first home start of the season for Providence.

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We just had a tough time scoring tonight. It was a frustrating game for us. We generated quite a bit early and just couldn't get one late. They were able to capitalize and that was it. I thought Kyle (Keyser) played terrific. He made some big saves in OT. When we were scrambling late in the third, he made a couple huge glove saves. He was terrific."

"I'm just taking things day by day. This game is in the past now. I just want to play my game and not over-think too much.

PETER CEHLARIK - ONE REGULATION GOAL, ONE S/O GOAL

"I just want to maintain my performance every night. It's not just about scoring. I'm trying to hold myself to a high standard and be consistent. We have some healthy competition here and I'm just going to keep doing my thing."

On his goal

"It was kind of a broken play. I got the puck between the hashmarks and tried to shoot low glove. I missed the net and just followed my shot. The goalie kind of ended up pretty far from the net and it just opened up for me."

STATS

- Cehlarik scored a goal for the third consecutive game. He has scored at least one goal in five of his six games played this season and has six goals and two assists for eight points on the year.

- With his goal tonight, Carey has recorded points in his last three contests. The captain has four goals and three assists for seven points through nine games.

- Jack Studnicka recorded an assist tonight to extend his point streak to three games.

NEXT GAME

- The Bruins will remain at home and take on the Belleville Senators tomorrow, Sunday, October 27, at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

