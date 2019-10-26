Sound Tigers Continue to Struggle in Fifth Consecutive Setback

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (1-5-1-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped their fifth straight game on Saturday with a 4-1 setback to the Hartford Wolf Pack (7-0-0-1) at the XL Center.

Nick Schilkey scored his second goal in the last four games with a first-period wrist shot, while Jakub Skarek (0-1-0) turned back 30 shots in his AHL debut. Hartford scored four unanswered goals to end the night.

Schilkey lit the lamp first and gave the Sound Tigers an early lead midway through the opening period with his second tally of the season - and second in the last four outings. Careless in their own end, the Wolf Pack couldn't transition the puck to the neutral zone and Otto Koivula directed a pass to Schilkey in the slot. He turned and completed a perfectly-placed shot over Adam Huska's glove to make it 1-0 at the 10:34 mark.

Gabriel Fontaine responded for the home team and knotted the game at 1-1 in the final three minutes of the period. He hit the right post earlier in the frame without success, but at the 17:53 mark, Fontaine rang another shot off the iron that dropped down and bounced over the goal line.

The Wolf Pack followed that up with three more goals to finish the game - all three coming in a span of 2:36 in the second period. Joey Keane's power-play goal at 13:13 put Hartford on top for good, helped by a fortunate bounce on a lengthy slap shot from the blue line. The initial shot hit the back wall, but came back in front and went in off Skarek's leg with Matt Lorito in the box for hooking. It was Keane's fourth goal of the season, which leads all AHL defensemen.

Forty-two seconds later, Tim Gettinger collected his first of the year with a short-side snap shot that beat Skarek's blocker at the 13:55 mark. The final goal came at 15:49 of the second period when Danny O'Regan intercepted a clearing attempt and fired a shot off the crossbar and in. It was O'Regan's second goal in as many days, which came unassisted and made it 4-1.

Bridgeport finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-7 on the penalty kill. Huska (3-0-1) made 16 saves in Hartford's win.

The Sound Tigers were outshot for the eighth straight game to start the season, 34-17.

