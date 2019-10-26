Heat Look to Even Score with Bakersfield Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

Arena: Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, California

Date: Saturday, October 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to avenge a Friday night shootout loss with a rematch against the Bakersfield Condors in the back end of a weekend home-and-home between the Pacific Division clubs.

The teams played to a marathon shootout last night, going 11 rounds before Colby Cave netted the game-winner. Buddy Robinson, Ryan Lomberg and Zac Rinaldo all scored in the shootout for the Heat.

GOING STREAKING

The Heat's shootout loss may have snapped a two-game win streak, but Stockton rides a three-game point streak into Saturday night's showdown with the Condors. Friday's game snapped a two-game skid for Bakersfield and gave the Condors the season series lead over Stockton for the 2019-20 campaign.

OH MY GAWDS

Glenn Gawdin potted his second goal of the campaign during Friday's game, giving him at least one point in four of Stockton's last five games. Gawdin has been red hot to start his sophomore season in the AHL, now with six points (2g,4a) over the Heat's last five contests.

HIP HIP, DUBE

Dillon Dube registered his first goal of the season with a shorthanded marker on Friday, Stockton's second goal while down a man on the campaign. The forward had recorded six assists in Stockton's first six games, and Friday's goal was his 50th AHL point (16g,34a).

BONUS BONUS HOCKEY

Stockton played beyond 60 minutes for the first time this season on Friday, going not only to overtime but to a marathon shootout against Bakersfield. Ultimately the Heat fell in the 11-round shootout, second-longest in team history. Last season, Stockton and San Diego played to a 14-round shootout with Stockton emerging victorious.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Stockton has enjoyed strong road play thus far this season, owning a record of 4-0 on opponents' ice. The Heat won the lone meeting with the Condors in Bakersfield this season, racing out to a 3-0 lead in the first period last Saturday before ultimately earning a 4-3 win at Mechanics Bank Arena.

