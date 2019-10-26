Barracuda Doomed by Slow Start, Fall 4-2 at Eagles
October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose Barracuda (2-3-0-0) allowed two goals in the first three minutes of Friday's game in Colorado against the Eagles (4-2-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) and never could recover, falling 4-2 at the Budweiser Events Center
PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge (1-1-0) allowed three goals on 26 shots and suffered his first loss of the season
Adam Werner (4-1-0) gave up two goals on 35 shots to earn his fourth straight win
Lean Bergmann (1) collected his first AHL goal in the loss
Keaton Middleton (1) netted his first of the season at 15:02 of the third to inch the Barracuda within one
Sasha Chmelevski put a team high five shots on net
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL
Colorado 2 0 2 4
San Jose 0 0 2 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Colorado 27 0 3 6
San Jose 35 0 2 4
