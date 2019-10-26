Barracuda Doomed by Slow Start, Fall 4-2 at Eagles

San Jose Barracuda (2-3-0-0) allowed two goals in the first three minutes of Friday's game in Colorado against the Eagles (4-2-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) and never could recover, falling 4-2 at the Budweiser Events Center

PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge (1-1-0) allowed three goals on 26 shots and suffered his first loss of the season

Adam Werner (4-1-0) gave up two goals on 35 shots to earn his fourth straight win

Lean Bergmann (1) collected his first AHL goal in the loss

Keaton Middleton (1) netted his first of the season at 15:02 of the third to inch the Barracuda within one

Sasha Chmelevski put a team high five shots on net

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD FINAL

Colorado 2 0 2 4

San Jose 0 0 2 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Colorado 27 0 3 6

San Jose 35 0 2 4

