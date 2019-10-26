Florida Panthers Acquire F Jack Rodewald from Ottawa Senators

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have acquired forward Jack Rodewald from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the rights to forward Chris Wilkie. Rodewald is expected to report to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Rodewald, 25, has appeared in six games with the Belleville Senators. During the 2018-19 season with Belleville, the 6-foot-2, 189-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, produced 47 points (23-24-47) over 59 regular season AHL games.

Undrafted, he has appeared in 10 career NHL regular season games, all with Ottawa (2016-17 to 2017-18).

