Condors Walk off in the Bottom of the 11th, 3-2

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (3-3-1; 7pts) erased a two-goal deficit and rallied three times in a shootout to defeat the Stockton Heat (5-1-1; 11pts) in the 11th round by a 3-2 count on Friday. C Colby Cave scored in the bottom of the 11th in the longest shootout in Condors team history.

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: LW Dillon Dube (1st) shorthanded on a rebound; Assist: Froese, Nielsen; Time of goal: 16:08; STK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 7, STK - 9

SECOND PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: C Glenn Gawdin (2nd) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Rinaldo, Davidson; Time of goal: 12:38; STK leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (1st) shorthanded batted home a rebound; Assist: Cave; Time of goal: 15:50; STK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 3, STK - 7

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (3rd) intercepted a pass at the defensive blue line and skated in on a breakaway; Unassisted; Time of goal: 1:13; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 9, STK - 8

In the shootout, the Condors answered three Stockton goals with goals from Marody, Benson, and Hebig before Colby Cave ended it in the bottom of the 11th.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Cave (BAK) 2. Gawdin (BAK) 3. Skinner (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/4; STK - 0/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36; ONT - 26

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (2-0-1; 27/25; 11/8 SO) ; STK - Gillies (1-0-1; 20/18; 11/7 SO)

Esposito's shorthanded goal was the first of the season for the Condors

It was the longest shootout in Condors history

Bakersfield is the only team to beat Stockton this season (2-1-0)

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Anthony Peluso, Vincent Desharnais, Michael Downing, Miles Koules, Cody Corbett

