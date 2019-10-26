Bears Drop 2-1 Shootout Decision to Unbeaten Comets

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears erased a one-goal deficit at second intermission, but fell to the undefeated Utica Comets in a shootout, 2-1. The shootout loss gives Utica their seventh consecutive victory to open the 2019-20 regular season, and improves their record to 7-0-0-0. Hershey concludes the month of October with a 4-3-1-1 record.

Adam Gaudette scored Utica's only goal in regulation at the 9:36 mark of the first period. After Olli Juolevi and Kale Kessy were both whistled for roughing at 8:55, Gaudette beat Bears goaltender Vitek Vanecek with a quick release during the 4-on-4 play. Shots after 20 minutes were 10-7 Utica.

Comets goaltender Michael DiPietro was under siege in the second period, as Hershey out shot Utica 14-4 in the middle stanza. With no further run support, DiPietro stopped all 21 Bears shots through 40 minutes and carried a slim 1-0 margin into the third period.

Into the third, Philippe Maillet brought the Chocolate and White even after registering his first goal in a Bears uniform. On an offensive transition, Maillet snapped a wrist shot past DiPietro at 6:09 to break the shutout bid. Alex Alexeyev earned the secondary assist for his fifth helper of the season, trailing only Christian Djoos on the roster with six. The 1-1 deadlock carried into sudden-death overtime, and eventually the first shootout of the season for the Bears. In the skills competition, Reid Boucher walked off the game for Utica with the shootout's only goal in the bottom of the third round.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, Nov. 1 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Bears will kickoff their first three games in as many nights stretch of the season on the road at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio.

