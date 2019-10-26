Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Thunderbirds, October 26

The set-up

The Belleville Senators' hit the road for a quick two-game roadie that opens tonight with the Sens' first game in Springfield in more than two years.

The Senators (2-4-0-0) concluded a five-game homestand with a much needed 3-2 win over Laval Wednesday. Through six games, the Sens sit eighth in the North Division but have played the fewest games in the division. Belleville ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference on the power play at 16.7% early on with all four of its PP goals coming in one game.

Springfield (4-4-0-0) sits fifth in the Atlantic Division but are coming off back-to-back wins including a 7-4 romping of Bridgeport last night.

Roster notes

The Senators took 24 players down south as Andreas Englund was the only player to remain in Belleville as he remains out 4-6 weeks. JC Beaudin and Nick Paul remain in Ottawa, as does Cody Goloubef.

It's unclear who will start tonight between Marcus Hogberg and Filip Gustavsson but the expect the one who doesn't to get the start Sunday in Providence.

Previous history

These two teams didn't meet in 2018-19 but squared off twice during the Sens' inaugural season with Belleville having lost both previous contests.

The Thunderbirds don't visit Belleville until April 1.

Who to watch

Rookie forward Josh Norris is starting to find his game as he has four points over his last two games, including scoring his first career professional goal on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds' leading scorer early on this season is Ethan Prow who has nine points (one goal) and is coming off of a three assist performance Friday. He was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team last season while with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7:05pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:55pm with Jack Miller on the call.

