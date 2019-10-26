Richard Recalled by Predators

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Anthony Richard from the Admirals

Richard has a goal and two points in seven games with Milwaukee this season, his fourth as a pro. The 5-foot-10, 163-pound center led the Admirals and established career highs in goals (24) and points (47) in 2018-19 and tacked on an additional five points (4g-1a) in five Calder Cup Playoff games. Richard, who was drafted by the Predators in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, made his NHL debut with Nashville on Dec. 1, 2018 against Chicago at Bridgestone Arena.

The Ads are now off for the rest of the weekend. They'll be back in action on Tuesday night against these same Texas Stars with a 7 pm puck drop at Panther Arena.

Fans can purchase tickets for the game at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 Monday through Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.