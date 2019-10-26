Devils Take Down Undefeated Marlies, 3-2
October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - Marian Studenic scored in overtime and Gilles Senn put away 30 shots as the Binghamton Devils handed the Toronto Marlies their first loss of the year, 3-2, inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.
Binghamton started the game off strong when Chris Conner scored his fifth goal of the season on the power play. Joe Morrow fed Ben Street in the right-wing circle who immediately sent the puck out to Chris Conner at the top of the crease for a tap-in goal to put the Devils up 1-0 at 6:41 in the first period. Street and Morrow collected assists on the power-play strike and the Devils took a one-goal lead into the first intermission.
Michael McLeod gave the Devils a 2-0 lead at 9:03 of the second frame. Marlies goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo deflected the puck up into the air after Nathan Bastian flung a shot towards the goal. McLeod took the puck out of the air and put it past the netminder for his third of the year. Assists were given to Bastian and Brett Seney and Binghamton took the 2-0 lead into the third period.
Toronto cut the Devils lead in half just over two minutes into the third frame. Out in front of the net, Darren Archibald wrestled with Luc Snuggerud and Egor Sharangovich for the puck. Archibald threw the puck at the net and the winger's shot beat Senn to make the score 2-1. Zach O'Brien and Kristians Rubins picked up the assists on the play just 2:19 into the third.
Not long after, O'Brien tied the game at two for the Marlies as his shot squeaked over the left skate of Senn and just over the line. The goal was O'Brien's first of the year with assists from Rubins and Tanner MacMaster at 6:52 of the third. Neither team was able to score the rest of regulation and the game went to overtime.
Studenic scored the game-winning goal after bringing the puck up the ice and flinging it past Kaskisuo for the 3-2 overtime period win. Colton White and Joey Anderson had the assists on the play at 1:54 into overtime. Senn recorded his second victory in a row with a 30-save performance.
After three games on the road, the Devils return home Wednesday, November 6 and Saturday, November 9, both against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. November 9 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. All current and former military can get FREE tickets to the game with a valid Military ID at the front office on the third floor of th arena. Also, it's a specialty jersey night with a postgame jersey auction to benefit charity. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019
- Korenar Makes 31 Saves as Barracuda Blank Eagles, 4-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Primeau Makes 38 Saves and the Rocket Leave Providence with a 3-2 Shootout Win - Laval Rocket
- Wolves Blank Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Top Rampage in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Stage Late Third Period Comeback, Defeat Crunch in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Steal 7-6 Win over Crunch in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Rally from Three Down, Win Third Straight - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cramarossa Celebrates Birthday with OT-Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Earn One Point, Fall to Laval in Shootout, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Pull away in Second, 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Drop 2-1 Shootout Decision to Unbeaten Comets - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Continue to Struggle in Fifth Consecutive Setback - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Take Down Undefeated Marlies, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Show Resilience in Comeback Win over Belleville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Post Game Notes: Texas 4 at Grand Rapids 6 - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Rally in Exciting Win at Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Win Seventh Straight to Start Season - Utica Comets
- Sens Beaten by Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Fall to Phantoms 3-2 in Rematch - Charlotte Checkers
- Marlies Set for Weekend in Upstate New York - Toronto Marlies
- Sens Trade Rodewald to Florida - Belleville Senators
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Jack Rodewald from Ottawa Senators - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 'Canes Reassign Gibbons to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Make History in 5-0 Shutout over IceHogs - Cleveland Monsters
- Erik Kallgren Rejoins Roadrunners from Rapid City - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game 7 Preview: Iowa at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Minnesota Wild Reassigns Forward Gabriel Dumont to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Condors Host Stranger Things Night Tonight at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Richard Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Look to Even Score with Bakersfield Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Senators Sign Corrado to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Thunderbirds, October 26 - Belleville Senators
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 26 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Reign Net Six, Cruise past San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Starting Fast, Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Downed 6-2 in Spite of Carrick's Effort - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Fall in Marathon Shootout with Bakersfield, 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Falls to Tucson 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Condors Walk off in the Bottom of the 11th, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Doomed by Slow Start, Fall 4-2 at Eagles - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Defeat San Jose, 4-2 to Notch Fourth Straight Victory - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Shoot Down Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.