Devils Take Down Undefeated Marlies, 3-2

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - Marian Studenic scored in overtime and Gilles Senn put away 30 shots as the Binghamton Devils handed the Toronto Marlies their first loss of the year, 3-2, inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Binghamton started the game off strong when Chris Conner scored his fifth goal of the season on the power play. Joe Morrow fed Ben Street in the right-wing circle who immediately sent the puck out to Chris Conner at the top of the crease for a tap-in goal to put the Devils up 1-0 at 6:41 in the first period. Street and Morrow collected assists on the power-play strike and the Devils took a one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Michael McLeod gave the Devils a 2-0 lead at 9:03 of the second frame. Marlies goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo deflected the puck up into the air after Nathan Bastian flung a shot towards the goal. McLeod took the puck out of the air and put it past the netminder for his third of the year. Assists were given to Bastian and Brett Seney and Binghamton took the 2-0 lead into the third period.

Toronto cut the Devils lead in half just over two minutes into the third frame. Out in front of the net, Darren Archibald wrestled with Luc Snuggerud and Egor Sharangovich for the puck. Archibald threw the puck at the net and the winger's shot beat Senn to make the score 2-1. Zach O'Brien and Kristians Rubins picked up the assists on the play just 2:19 into the third.

Not long after, O'Brien tied the game at two for the Marlies as his shot squeaked over the left skate of Senn and just over the line. The goal was O'Brien's first of the year with assists from Rubins and Tanner MacMaster at 6:52 of the third. Neither team was able to score the rest of regulation and the game went to overtime.

Studenic scored the game-winning goal after bringing the puck up the ice and flinging it past Kaskisuo for the 3-2 overtime period win. Colton White and Joey Anderson had the assists on the play at 1:54 into overtime. Senn recorded his second victory in a row with a 30-save performance.

After three games on the road, the Devils return home Wednesday, November 6 and Saturday, November 9, both against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. November 9 is Military Appreciation Night presented by Lockheed Martin. All current and former military can get FREE tickets to the game with a valid Military ID at the front office on the third floor of th arena. Also, it's a specialty jersey night with a postgame jersey auction to benefit charity. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

