Sens Trade Rodewald to Florida

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have acquired the rights to forward Chris Wilkie from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Jack Rodewald.

Wilkie, 23, has scored three goals and added three assists in three games for the NCAA's Colorado College Tigers this season. The 6-0, 195-pound forward was Florida's sixth-round selection (162nd overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Wilkie began his college career by playing two seasons at the University of North Dakota, before transferring to Colorado College. He recorded a career-high 19 points (six goals) in 20 games last season.

Rodewald leaves Belleville as the team's franchise leader in goals (37) and in points (72).

