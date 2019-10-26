Gulls Downed 6-2 in Spite of Carrick's Effort

The Gulls fell 6-2 to the Ontario Reign tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Sam Carrick collected his first multi-point game of the season with primary assists on each of San Diego's goals (0-2=2).

Simon Benoit scored his first goal of the season at 5:25 of the second period, marking his third career goal (3-15=18). Antoine Morand recorded his first professional point (assist) on the goal.

Chris Wideman scored his first goal as a Gull on the power play at 10:22 of the third period, his second point in four games (1-1=2). Isac Lundestrom earned his first point of the season with an assist on the power-play goal.

In his 100th career AHL game, Kevin Boyle made 21 saves.

Tonight's attendance was 7,510.

San Diego will conclude the home-and-home set tomorrow vs. Ontario at Toyota Arena (6 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Chris Wideman

On his goal

It was nice to get one in. I thought that was our best game on the power play so far this season. We moved the puck around pretty well. Even on the power plays when we didn't score, we generated some momentum for the team for the five-on-five, and that's really the job of the power play. If you're not going to get one to the back of the net you definitely have to build momentum.

On tomorrow's rematch vs. Ontario

There are some things we can build on. When the season is young like this, there's a lot to learn and some things that we can definitely correct them. We'll do that and we're going to have a strong effort tomorrow night.

On the quick turnaround for tomorrow's game

We're not going to sit here and make excuses. We're hockey players, we want to play hockey. We don't want to wait around for a week for a game.

On wanting a win

For us, for the staff, the front office, peanut vendors, the fans, the parking attendants, I think everyone wants a win. I can tell you that the guys in the room really want one too.

Simon Benoit

On the pushback

We have to be better, we have to play our game straight and come back on track because right now, it's not working and we have to figure something out.

On his goal

I saw that my winger pushed the puck, so I started coming from the middle. Then I saw the screen in front of the net so I just put the puck on net. It was a really hard shot and the goalie didn't get the chance to see where it was, and it went in.

On playing well but not winning

Everybody tried to do their best to get (pucks) in the net. We just have to keep grinding.

On lessons from tonight

Learn from this game. Forget it. Tomorrow's a new day.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the pushback

Someone needs to set the tone and we didn't mind our game. Structurally, we improved in a lot of areas, it's the outcome that's really killing us. It's easy to sit there and always to be looking for positives and certainly you like when you see your team get into desperation mode and play as hard as we did tonight. Right now there's nothing but results, that's our bottom line of concerns.

On the power play

It was 5-on-3 and we had a couple looks at it in the second period. It's something that we've been working on. There's lots of lanes to create out there when you're 5-on-3 and it's just a matter of putting the puck in not only the right hands, but putting it where people can do things quickly with it, which is your one-timers. It was nice to get one, hopefully that gets us off the schneid on the power play.

On adjustments for tomorrow

There's a lot of things you can talk about, but let's get back out and play. That's the best medicine. Get on the road, know that no one feels sorry for us, well maybe our families at home, but nobody else cares that you're in this situation. Obviously our great fans support us here. We have to go out and take care of our business. We've waited a long time for the last week, but now we don't and we have a game tomorrow.

