Reign Net Six, Cruise past San Diego
October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign set a season high with six goals scored, as they skated past the San Diego Gulls by a 6-2 final on Friday evening at Pechanga Arena. Forward Carl Grundstrom scored a pair of goals, while forwards Martin Frk and Matt Luff each had a goal and two assists, and goaltender Cal Petersen made 33 saves to earn his fifth victory of the season.
Date: October 25, 2019
Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1025BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1025Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1025PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (5-1-1-0)
SD Record: (0-5-0-0)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 1 4 -- 6
SD 0 1 1 -- 2
Shots PP
ONT 27 1/5
SD 35 1/8
Three Stars -
1. Carl Grundstrom (ONT)
2. Cal Petersen (ONT)
3. Martin Frk (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen (5-1-1)
L: Kevin Boyle (0-2-0)
Next Game: Saturday, October 26, 2019 vs. San Diego - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, October 26 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Reign Net Six, Cruise past San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Starting Fast, Again - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Downed 6-2 in Spite of Carrick's Effort - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Fall in Marathon Shootout with Bakersfield, 3-2 - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Falls to Tucson 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Condors Walk off in the Bottom of the 11th, 3-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Doomed by Slow Start, Fall 4-2 at Eagles - San Jose Barracuda
- Eagles Defeat San Jose, 4-2 to Notch Fourth Straight Victory - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Shoot Down Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.