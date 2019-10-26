Reign Net Six, Cruise past San Diego

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign set a season high with six goals scored, as they skated past the San Diego Gulls by a 6-2 final on Friday evening at Pechanga Arena. Forward Carl Grundstrom scored a pair of goals, while forwards Martin Frk and Matt Luff each had a goal and two assists, and goaltender Cal Petersen made 33 saves to earn his fifth victory of the season.

Date: October 25, 2019

Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1025BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1025Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1025PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (5-1-1-0)

SD Record: (0-5-0-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 1 4 -- 6

SD 0 1 1 -- 2

Shots PP

ONT 27 1/5

SD 35 1/8

Three Stars -

1. Carl Grundstrom (ONT)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Martin Frk (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (5-1-1)

L: Kevin Boyle (0-2-0)

Next Game: Saturday, October 26, 2019 vs. San Diego - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

