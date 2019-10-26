Senators Sign Corrado to PTO

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Frank Corrado to a professional tryout agreement.

The 26-year-old defenceman has played 214 career AHL games with Chicago, Utica, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto tallying 75 points (18 goals).

A fifth round pick by Vancouver in 2011, the Toronto native has played 76 NHL games with Vancouver, Toronto and Pittsburgh amassing three goals and eight points in the process.

Corrado is a former captain of the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL where he had the honour his final season before being traded to Kitchener.

Corrado will not join the Sens on its current road trip in Springfield and Providence.

