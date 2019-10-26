Monsters Make History in 5-0 Shutout over IceHogs

Cleveland Monsters defenseman Ryan Collins reacts after his goal against the Rockford IceHogs

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters blanked the Rockford IceHogs 5-0 Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-3-0-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings with 11 points.

Cleveland posted five goals throughout the game starting with Ryan Collins and Ryan MacInnis each notching tallies in the first period. Andrew Peeke scored a power-play goal to start the middle frame followed by Eric Robinson's even-strength tally just over a minute later. Nathan Gerbe provided a man-advantage finish for Cleveland's fifth goal of the night and 12th unanswered goal of the weekend. With the goal, the Monsters set a new franchise record for the most consecutive unanswered goals. Saturday also marked the first time in franchise history the Monsters have scored five or more goals in three consecutive games. Cleveland's backstop Veini Vehvilainen made 29 saves in the shutout while Rockford's Matt Tomkins stopped 38 shots in the loss.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 3 0 - - 5

RFD 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 43 2/6 6/6 12 min / 6 inf

RFD 29 0/6 4/6 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen W 29 0 2-2-0

RFD Tomkins L 38 5 1-1-0

Cleveland Record: 5-3-0-1, 3rd North Division

Rockford Record: 2-5-0-0, 7th Central Division

Next Game:

The Monsters host the Charlotte Checkers next weekend beginning with a 7:00 p.m. faceoff on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

