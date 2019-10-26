Korenar Makes 31 Saves as Barracuda Blank Eagles, 4-0

LOVELAND, CO. - San Jose goaltender Josef Korenar stopped all 31 shots thrown his way, propelling the Barracuda to a 4-0 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Maxim Letunov, Evan Weinger, Lean Bergmann and Jeffery Viel all netted goals in the win, as Colorado was shutout for the first time this season. Eagles goalie Adam Werner suffered the loss in net, surrendering four goals on seven shots in 20 minutes of play.

An early power play for San Jose would kick off the scoring, as Letunov skated down the right-wing boards before lifting a backhander past Werner to give the Barracuda a 1-0 edge just 2:24 into the contest.

The lead would grow when Weinger flipped the script on a Colorado power play when he fielded a rebound in the low slot and snapped the puck into the back of the net. The shorthanded tally was Weinger's first goal of the season and gave the Barracuda a 2-0 advantage at the 7:46 mark of the first period.

As time ticked down in the opening 20 minutes, San Jose would continue the onslaught when Bergmann capped off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot from between the circles that would light the lamp and stretch the Barracuda's lead to 3-0 with 3:05 left to play in the period.

San Jose would add one more tally to the board before heading to the locker room, as Viel would convert on a breakaway when he slid the puck past Werner to give the Barracuda a commanding 4-0 advantage at the 18:55 mark of the opening frame.

Miska would take over for Werner to begin the second period and he would respond by turning aside all seven shots that he faced, as Colorado outshot San Jose, 8-6 in the period.

Still down 4-0 as the game moved into the final 20 minutes, neither team would be able to find the back of the net and the Barracuda would hold on for the 4-0 victory. Miska finished the night making 24 saves on 24 shots in 40 minutes of action. The Eagles went 0-for-5 on the power play, while San Jose finished the night 1-for-3 on the man-advantage.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles travel to San Diego to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday, November 1st at 8:00pm MT.

