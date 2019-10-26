Penguins Top Rampage in Overtime

San Antonio Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox vs. the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, PA - Mike Vecchione scored two goals and Nathan Walker posted his second consecutive three-point night, but Joseph Cramarossa's tally 1:44 into overtime was the game-winner as the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins (4-4-1) defeated the San Antonio Rampage (4-1-3) 5-4 on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins power play scored three goals, the first time this season that the Rampage power play had surrendered multiple goals. Stefan Noesen scored twice on the power play and is tied for the league lead with nine goals.

At 1:44 of overtime, Jon Lizotte hoisted a puck to center from deep in the Penguins zone. Sam Miletic and Cramarossa chased down the puck for a 2-on-0 rush, with Cramarossa scoring his second goal of the season to end the game.

For the second consecutive game, the Penguins opened the scoring when Cramarossa found Ryan Hagerty for a tap-in at the right post at 3:37 of the first period, his first goal of the season.

Entering the game ranked first in the league on the man-advantage, the Rampage power play struck twice in the opening frame. Nick Lappin got the Rampage on the board at 7:07 of the first period, pouncing on the rebound of a Derrick Pouliot shot and beating Casey DeSmith for his fourth goal of the season, all scored in the last five games.

Walker gave the Rampage the 2-1 lead at 16:21, battling in front of the Penguin net for another Pouliot rebound and swatting it past DeSmith for his seventh goal of the year.

Noesen scored the first of his two power play goals at 3:37 of the second period, taking a feed from Andrew Agozzino at the side of the Rampage goal and walking it to the front. Rampage goaltender Adam Wilcox poked at the puck, but Noesen batted it out of the air and in to tie the game 2-2.

The Penguins retook the lead at 7:51 on another Noesen power play goal. Andreas Borgman's point shot was blocked, springing a 2-on-1 for Miletic and Noesen that Noesen finished from the right wing for his second of the game.

Vecchione scored his first of two goals at 16:23 of the second period, taking a Walker pass from below the goal line and lifting a backhander past DeSmith for his third goal of the season. Just 31 seconds into the third period he struck again, when a deflected point shot form Jake Walman rolled to the goal mouth and Vecchione finished the broken play for a 4-3 Rampage lead.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton drew even again at 6:38 of the third period on another power play tally, with Lizotte finding Jordy Bellerive in the right circle for his first professional goal.

With the score tied 4-4, the Rampage penalty kill did battle to get the game to overtime. With Pouliot already in the box for tripping, Jake Dotchin was given a four-minute double-minor for head-butting at 11:00 of the third period. The Rampage killed off 33 seconds of 5-on-3 time and then the remainder of Dotchin's penalty, keeping the score 4-4.

The Rampage have killed off five of six 5-on-3 shorthanded situations this season.

Pouliot, Walman, and Cam Darcy each had two assists in the game. Wilcox stopped 28 shots as his record moved to 0-0-2.

The Rampage power play has tallied eight goals in the past four games.

The Rampage road trip continues on Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center with San Antonio's first meeting of the season with the Rockford IceHogs. Puck-drop is scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

The 2019-20 season is presented by H-E-B.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Lappin (4); Walker (7); Vecchione (3,4)

Adam Wilcox: 28 saves on 33 shots

Power Play: 2-for-7

Penalty Kill: 4-for-7

THREE STARS:

1) Joseph Cramarossa - WBS

2) Stefan Noesen - WBS

3) Mike Vecchione - SA

