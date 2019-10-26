Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 PM

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears conclude the month of October with a home tilt against the unbeaten Utica Comets. Last season, the Bears claimed three of four possible standings points in their brief, two-game season-series against Utica.

Hershey Bears (4-3-1-0) vs. Utica Comets (6-0-0-0)

October 26, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #9 | Giant Center

Referees: Mike Dietrich (15), Jake Jackson (76)

Linesmen: Bob Goodman (90), Tommy George (61)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Ticket Information: http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

Tonight's Promotion: Reese's Trick-Or-Treat Night

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears return to the Giant Center after concluding a four-game road trip. The Bears went 2-2-0-0 away from Chocolatetown, but the club dropped its last decision, falling 5-1 at Rochester on Wednesday. After a scoreless first period, the Americans scored three times in the middle frame, and twice more in the third period. Hershey's lone goal came from forward Axel Jonsson-Fjablly on a shorthanded rush with 4:54 remaining. Hershey went 0-for-2 on the power play, failing to score on the man-advantage for the fourth straight game. The Utica Comets were in action last night on home ice, topping Binghamton, 5-1. Vincent Arseneau scored twice for Utica while Francis Perron added three assists. The win kept the Comets unbeaten and so far this season, and through six games, Utica has outscored opponents, 34-12.

IF YOU'RE NOT FIRST, YOU'RE LAST:

Hershey enters tonight having surrendered the opening goal of the game in four consecutive contests. Hershey's record in that span is 2-2-0-0. The Bears have scored the icebreaking goal only two times this season, with both occasions occurring at the Giant Center versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey is 1-1-0-0 when they score first this season after going 27-7-1-3 when they tallied the opening goal last year.

QUADRUPLE AXEL:

Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby continued his early season success, striking for his fourth goal of the year in Wednesday's loss at Rochester. The 21-year-old forward has points in four straight games for the Bears, collecting five points (four goals, one assist) in that span. He is the fourth different Bear to have a four-game point streak this season, joining Mike Sgarbossa, Matt Moulson, and Brian Pinho.

MAMA SAID:

Comets forward Reid Boucher enters this evening's contest as the top goal scorer in the AHL, striking for nine goals through his first six games of the new campaign. Boucher has scored in every game he's played this season, including notching a pair of goals on two different occasions. The sniper set a franchise record last season with Utica, finishing the year with 31 goals. He scored two points (one goal, one assist) in two games versus Hershey last year. Always a strong starter to the season, Boucher has scored 33 points (21 goals, 12 assists) in 21 games in the month of October over the past three seasons with Utica.

COMET CONNECTIONS:

Utica's roster features a pair of former Bears in forwards Carter Camper and Tyler Graovac. Camper skated for the Chocolate and White during the 2015-16 campaign, finishing the season with 34 points in 64 games. The veteran of 516 AHL contests led Hershey in playoff scoring in 2016, tallying 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 21 games. Utica is the eighth AHL team Camper has played for in his career. Graovac was a member of the Bears during the 2017-18 season, striking for 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 53 games. The 6-foot-5 forward has not skated for Utica since sustaining an injury on Oct. 5.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.