'Canes Reassign Gibbons to Charlotte

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Brian Gibbons to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gibbons, 31, has appeared in three games with the Hurricanes this season and made his Carolina debut on Oct. 15 at Los Angeles. The Braintree, Mass., native has posted eight points (3g, 5a) in six AHL games with the Checkers this season and ranks tied for first on the team in points. Gibbons recorded 19 points (8g, 11a) in 64 games with Anaheim and Ottawa last season, including 14 points (6g, 8a) in 20 games after being traded to the Senators on Feb. 25. The 5'8", 175-pound forward has registered 67 points (25g, 42a) in 192 career NHL games with Carolina, Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Jersey, Anaheim and Ottawa. Gibbons has also skated in 335 career AHL games, tallying 168 points (58g, 110a).

The Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they face the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.