Iowa Falls to Tucson 3-1

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





TUCSON, ARIZ. - Iowa Wild (5-1-0-1; 11 pts.) was handed its first regulation loss of the season as the Tucson Roadrunners (5-1-0-0; 10 pts) earned a 3-1 victory against the team Friday night.

Tucson drew first blood, scoring just more than two minutes into the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Winger Brayden Burke sent a cross-ice pass to forward Nick Merkley, who one-timed the pass from the left faceoff circle. In front of goaltender Mat Robson (26 saves), forward Michael Chaput deflected the shot home for the power-play tally.

Chaput netted his second goal of the contest at 11:36 in the opening frame. A Wild turnover kept the team hemmed in its own zone and forward Lane Pederson sent a pass into the slot. It was tipped by a Wild defender but corralled by Chaput, who tucked a shot between Robson's left pad and the post for the score. Forward Michael Bunting also recorded an assist on the play.

With 22 seconds remaining in the contest, Iowa responded with a goal of its own to cut the home side's lead to 2-1. Defenseman Brennan Menell ripped a slap shot from the blueline and forward Kyle Rau deflected the shot past goaltender Adin Hill (26 saves). Forward Nico Sturm also recorded on Rau's tally, which was his third goal in as many games.

At the end of the first period, Iowa trailed 2-1 and shots were tied at 13-13.

The two sides played a scoreless second period and heading into the third, Tucson still led 2-1 while also leading in shots 23-20.

Tucson made it a 3-1 game at 3:08 in the third period as Pederson scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Robson stopped a point shot from defenseman Jalen Smereck, but the rebound popped up into the air. Pederson then swatted the puck into the back of the net for the tally. Defenseman Robbie Russo was credited with the secondary assist.

After forward Cody McLeod was assessed a penalty for elbowing and unsportsmanlike conduct, the Wild pulled Robson to make it 5-on-5 once again, but couldn't climb out of the deficit as Tucson ran out the clock.

At the final horn, Tucson extended its win streak to four games while the Wild's six-game point streak was snapped. Final shot totals were 29-27 in favor of the Roadrunners. The Wild went 0-for-3 on the power play and 7-for-8 on the penalty kill.

Friday's game marked the first time all season the Wild were outshot and the first time since March 29, 2019, the team failed to score a goal in the final two periods of the contest.

Iowa and Tucson meet again Saturday night at the Tucson Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. CT.

