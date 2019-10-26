Erik Kallgren Rejoins Roadrunners from Rapid City

TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Erik Kallgren from the Rapid City Rush, the team's ECHL affiliate.

The 23-year-old has won two games in three appearances with Rapid City this season, including a 27-save performance in last night's win over Utah. He stopped 97 of 105 shots with the Rush for a .924 save percentage and had a 2.70 goals-against-average.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by the Coyotes in the seventh round (#183 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

