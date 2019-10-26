Starting Fast, Again

The story to the success of the first three games of the season for the Roadrunners was being ready to go from the jump and having a good first period.

After San Antonio shut that down last weekend, the hot start aspect of Tucson's game came back in roaring style on Friday, getting two goals from Michael Chaput, which in itself wound up being enough for a win on Friday.

Chaput's first extended the Roadrunners special teams success to four straight games with a power play goal, redirecting a shot-pass from Nick Merkley past Mat Robson.

Ten minutes later, Chaput finished a feed from Lane Pederson to keep the club's top line producing at an elevated clip.

Despite a late first period goal for the Wild, Adin Hill was rock solid for Tucson, contributing several timely saves for the club en route to his third win of the season. The fourth-year netminder stopped 26 of 27 in the effort.

Using several of the aforementioned stops by Hill, Lane Pederson, just like the power play, chimed in for a fourth straight game in the scoring column and provided Tucson with insurance during the third by way of his team-leading seventh goal.

THEY SAID IT

"I thought Adin was outstanding tonight. I don't think we played a great team game but I thought he was there in the moments we needed and he made some really big saves from us." -

Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady, commending the work of his starting netminder in his opening post-game statement.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

Despite handing them their first regulation loss of the season, the team shared post-game an understanding that the same effort provided Friday may not win them Saturday's game. Iowa hadn't yet lost in regulation because of their offensive firepower and similar to the Roadrunners lone regulation loss in San Antonio, they feel they shot themselves in the foot with some penalty trouble and sloppy play.

GOTTA SEE IT

As mentioned by Varady, if it had not been for the play of Adin Hill in Tucson's net tonight, Iowa very well could have forced a tie several times or even taken a lead. Check out the work of #33 moving from right to left to deny a two-on-one during a one-goal game.

Photo By Chris HookPHOTO OF THE GAME

When you're hot and you call for the puck, you better get it. Lane Pederson used every bit of his ability to communicate with his teammates Friday. (Photo Credit: Chris Hook)

