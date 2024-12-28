Nailers Defeat Heartlanders in Wheeling, 6-2

Wheeling, WV - The Iowa Heartlanders held a couple of leads in the first period, but the Wheeling Nailers scored five in a row in the first and second period to best the Iowa Heartlanders, 6-2, Saturday at Wesbanco Arena.

Iowa led twice in the first period, but Wheeling erased both deficits to take a 3-2 advantage through 20 minutes. First, at 2:42 of the first, Ryan Miotto redirected the puck in at the right slot, bouncing it in on a shot from Hakon Nilsen. Will Zmolek earned the secondary assist. Wheeling tied the game three minutes later.

On the Landers' second goal at 8:38, T.J. Walsh earned his team-best ninth of the season, slinging it from the right goal line off a body and in, assisted by Will Cavlerley and Andrew McLean. Wheeling scored the next two goals to take a 3-2 advantage in a two-minute span.

In the second period, Kyle Jackson (2nd of game, 3:33), Matt Koopman (4:37) and Atley Calvert (19:48) rattled in Nailers goals to take a 6-2 edge.

Kyle McClellan took the loss with 21 saves.

Taylor Gauthier blocked 28 shots for his fourth win of the season.

The Heartlanders visit Wheeling Sunday at 3:10 p.m. to wrap up a week on the road. Next weekend, Iowa visits Wichita Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Iowa is next at home for three games Friday, Jan. 10 for Golden Ticket Night vs. Kalamazoo, Saturday Jan. 11 for Dash's Birthday Party vs. Indy and Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Indy for Heartland Heroes Night.

