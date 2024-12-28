Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (13-12-3-1) took down the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (12-10-2-1) by a final score of 6-5 in overtime on Friday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider started in between the pipes for Atlanta, while Jacob Ingham got the nod for the Swamp Rabbits.

Greenville forward Bryce Brodzinski opened up the scoring in the contest, slapping home his team-leading tenth goal of the season.

The Glads would find their mojo offensively late in the opening frame, as Anthony Firriolo (2nd) tied the contest with a one-timer from the near dot.

Just over two minutes later, Firriolo dished a pass of Patriks Marcinkevics (3rd), who blasted the puck by Jacob Ingham.

26 seconds following Marcinkevics' marker, Michael Marchesan (4th) scooped up a loose puck, and beat Jacob Ingham right between the legs.

In the second period, Atlanta would strike first, as Easton Armstrong (3rd) one-timed a pass from Zach Yoder into the net.

At 7:47, with time dwindling down on the man-advantage, Greenville would get a goal closer, following a tally from Stuart Rolofs (4th).

Exactly 14 minutes into the second period, shortly after a Gladiator power play had expired, Ryan Cranford (2nd) picked up a rebound, and put it home to extend Atlanta's advantage to 5-2.

Dryden McKay led the Swamp Rabbits out of the locker room to begin the third period, in favor of his goaltending partner, Jacob Ingham.

In the third, Greenville would score three straight times to even up the score. Bobby Russell (2nd), Ben Poisson (1st), and Brent Pedersen (5th) all found the net to force overtime.

In the extra session, the Gladiators would skate away victorious, as Eric Neiley (10th) ended the game at 5:10, with a net-drive. Neiley found his own rebound, and shoveled it past Dryden McKay for the game-winner.

Ethan Haider made 29 saves on 34 shots in the victory for the Glads, while Jacob Ingham, before being pulled, stopped 27 of 32 for Greenville. After coming into the contest, Dryden McKay denied 13 of 14.

