K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-13-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, went up 3-0 and held on as the Bloomington Bison (10-15-0-2) charged back late in the third period Saturday, winning 3-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Ben Berard (10) started the scoring for Kalamazoo at the 5:32 mark of the first. Quinn Preston (11) set him up with a pass in the neutral zone, and Berard beat a Bloomington defender and found the five-hole for the goal.

The K-Wings made it 2-0 with a power play goal by Max Humitz (7) at the 18:28 mark. Berard (5) scooped up his own rebound and found Humitz alone in the slot to rifle a one-timer home. Jon Martin (4) earned the secondary assist on the power play tally.

Zach Okabe (7) notched Kalamazoo's second power play goal of the game at the 8:28 mark of the third. Berard (6) won a battle for the puck along the boards and found Okabe at the top of the slot, and he fired a wrister home. Preston (12) earned the secondary assist on the game-winning goal.

Bloomington charged back with a goal at the 14:02 mark, and added another tally with 18 seconds remaining and the extra attacker on after Kalamazoo killed 6-on-4 advantage due to a late penalty call.

Ty Young (4-2-0-0) anchored an incredible defensive effort by Kalamazoo, making 22 saves to secure the victory. The K-Wings went 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo also took the shot total, 30-24.

The K-Wings and Bison finish the weekend set at 4 p.m. Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

