K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win
December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-13-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, went up 3-0 and held on as the Bloomington Bison (10-15-0-2) charged back late in the third period Saturday, winning 3-2 at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Ben Berard (10) started the scoring for Kalamazoo at the 5:32 mark of the first. Quinn Preston (11) set him up with a pass in the neutral zone, and Berard beat a Bloomington defender and found the five-hole for the goal.
The K-Wings made it 2-0 with a power play goal by Max Humitz (7) at the 18:28 mark. Berard (5) scooped up his own rebound and found Humitz alone in the slot to rifle a one-timer home. Jon Martin (4) earned the secondary assist on the power play tally.
Zach Okabe (7) notched Kalamazoo's second power play goal of the game at the 8:28 mark of the third. Berard (6) won a battle for the puck along the boards and found Okabe at the top of the slot, and he fired a wrister home. Preston (12) earned the secondary assist on the game-winning goal.
Bloomington charged back with a goal at the 14:02 mark, and added another tally with 18 seconds remaining and the extra attacker on after Kalamazoo killed 6-on-4 advantage due to a late penalty call.
Ty Young (4-2-0-0) anchored an incredible defensive effort by Kalamazoo, making 22 saves to secure the victory. The K-Wings went 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo also took the shot total, 30-24.
The K-Wings and Bison finish the weekend set at 4 p.m. Sunday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- John Muse Dazzles for Worcester Crowd One Last Time - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Fall Short Against Komets, Lose 4-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cody Sylvester Notches 500th Career Point as Glads Win 3-1 Over Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits Behind Close's 32 Saves - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Hunt Down Heartlanders, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Saturday Night in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Tallies Two in Dominant Win in Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Blanks Steelheads to Close 2024 Home Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Norfolk Drops Saturday Night Contest Against Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Shut Out in Wichita, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Defeat Heartlanders in Wheeling, 6-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Erupt Early and Slay Bears 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Break Attendance Record vs. Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gulka, Smith Propel Thunder to 2-1 Win in Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Bullion Signs Professional Tryout with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of 2024 Calendar Year at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mason Emoff Called up from SPHL Fayetteville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Justin Gill Returned on Loan to Railers from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: December 28, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight in Final Home Game of 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5 - Atlanta Gladiators
- White out Night in Allen as the Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Lions Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win
- K-Wings Pour It On, Take Down Bison Friday
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats Up, Preps for Down Syndrome Celebration & New Years Eve Game
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Heats Up, Preps for Autism Celebration & New Years Eve Game
- K-Wings Hammer Nailers Sunday