Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators
December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Dec. 28) the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League have reassigned defenseman Djibril Touré to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Solar Bears.
Touré, 21, has skated in 23 games for Orlando this season, tallying eight points (1g-7a) and 39 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound rearguard signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Ottawa Senators in September of 2023.
The Dorval, Quebec native spent the 2023-24 season with the Sudbury Wolves and Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 18 points (8g-10a) and accumulating 69 penalty minutes in 45 regular season games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- Mason Emoff Called up from SPHL Fayetteville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Justin Gill Returned on Loan to Railers from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: December 28, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight in Final Home Game of 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5 - Atlanta Gladiators
- White out Night in Allen as the Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Lions Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators
- Orlando Solar Bears Road Game in South Carolina Rescheduled for February 8, 2025
- Michael Simpson Recalled to Belleville Senators
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Alexis Gravel Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week