Norfolk Drops Saturday Night Contest Against Atlanta

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Duluth, GA - After experiencing their first regulation loss of the season while on the road, the Norfolk Admirals traveled to Duluth, Georgia for first of of a two-game series against the Gladiators. Atlanta secured a 3-1 victory, scoring three unanswered goals to hand Norfolk their second consecutive defeat.

Kristian Stead made his eighth appearance as the goaltender, recording 23 saves on 25 shots in the Admirals' loss.

The initial 20 minutes of the game were characterized by a slow tempo exhibited by both teams, accompanied by four total penalties.

It was not until the final stages of the opening period that the scoring commenced. A significant hit delivered by L.A. Grissom facilitated a two-on-one breakaway for Denis Smirnov and Stepan Timofeyev, during which Smirnov assisted Timofeyev in securing his eighth goal of the season through a deflected shot, thereby establishing a 1-0 lead.

Stead made critical saves during the first frame, ensuring the score remained unchanged through the end of 20 minutes.

Thirty seconds into the second period, the Gladiators equalized with a goal from Ryan Cranford, who capitalized on a rebound. As the period progressed, Atlanta succeeded in adding another goal, which occurred during a power-play opportunity, scored by Cody Sylvester. The intensity of the game escalated as the second period unfolded; however, the two goals by the Gladiators ultimately provided them with a 2-1 lead as they entered the second intermission.

The third period shared similarities to the opening period, but the Gladiators added insurance to their lead off an empty netter that closed the door on the Admirals as Randy Hernandez scored the final goal of the evening.

Norfolk is still tied for second place with Trois-Rivieres in the North Division with 37 points following the game.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. ATL - C. Sylvester (1 goal)

2. ATL - E. Haider (31 saves off of 32 shots faced)

3. ATL - R. Cranford (1 goal, +1)

What's Next

The Admirals and Gladiators hit the ice once again from Gas South Arena tomorrow afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.