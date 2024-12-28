Bison Surge Late But Lose to Kalamazoo
December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison scored twice in the final six minutes but lost to the Kalamazoo Wings by a 3-2 score on Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.
5:32 into the first period, Kalamazoo opened the scoresheet with a goal from Ben Berard. Quinn Preston assisted on Berard's tenth tally of the season. Following an infraction by Maxim Barbashev at 16:58, the Wings added to their lead with a Max Humitz goal on the powerplay for his seventh of the season. Berard and Jon Martin assisted on the goal. The Bison were outshot in the first frame by a 9-5 margin.
The second frame saw a defensive battle as neither side put a goal on the scoresheet. Kalamazoo continued to apply pressure as the Bison were outshot 12-7.
8:28 into the final frame, Zach Okabe extended the Wings lead to 3-0 with his seventh of the year from Phil Beaulieu and Berard. With 5:58 remaining, Brett Budgell ripped a shot from the slot to record his seventh goal on the season. The goal was unassisted. With :18 remaining and the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, Eddie Matsushima deflected a Blake McLaughlin shot to bring the game to a one-goal deficit. Matsushima's tenth goal of the season was also assisted by Carter Berger. That was the final tally of the game as the Bison suffered a 3-2 loss.
Hugo Ollas allowed three goals on 30 shots as his record fell to 2-7-1. Ty Young stopped 22 of 24 shots, improving his record to 4-2-0. The Bison were outshot 30-24 and went 0-for-4 on the powerplay. Bloomington's penalty kill allowed two goals in a single game for the first time this season going 2-for-4.
Tomorrow, the Bison play at 3 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena featuring Sunday Family Fun Day where KIDS EAT FREE with a voucher for a hot dog, chips, soda and cookie. Following the final horn, all fans are welcome to join the Bison players for a post-game skate and autograph session. Single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- Bison Surge Late But Lose to Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Americans Fall to KC in Front of a Sellout Crowd - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Take Down Americans 4-2 to Sweep Weekend Series - Kansas City Mavericks
- John Muse Dazzles for Worcester Crowd One Last Time - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Fall Short Against Komets, Lose 4-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cody Sylvester Notches 500th Career Point as Glads Win 3-1 Over Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits Behind Close's 32 Saves - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Hunt Down Heartlanders, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Saturday Night in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Tallies Two in Dominant Win in Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Blanks Steelheads to Close 2024 Home Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Norfolk Drops Saturday Night Contest Against Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Shut Out in Wichita, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Defeat Heartlanders in Wheeling, 6-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Erupt Early and Slay Bears 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Break Attendance Record vs. Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gulka, Smith Propel Thunder to 2-1 Win in Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Bullion Signs Professional Tryout with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of 2024 Calendar Year at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mason Emoff Called up from SPHL Fayetteville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Justin Gill Returned on Loan to Railers from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: December 28, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight in Final Home Game of 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5 - Atlanta Gladiators
- White out Night in Allen as the Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Lions Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.