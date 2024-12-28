Bison Surge Late But Lose to Kalamazoo

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison scored twice in the final six minutes but lost to the Kalamazoo Wings by a 3-2 score on Saturday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

5:32 into the first period, Kalamazoo opened the scoresheet with a goal from Ben Berard. Quinn Preston assisted on Berard's tenth tally of the season. Following an infraction by Maxim Barbashev at 16:58, the Wings added to their lead with a Max Humitz goal on the powerplay for his seventh of the season. Berard and Jon Martin assisted on the goal. The Bison were outshot in the first frame by a 9-5 margin.

The second frame saw a defensive battle as neither side put a goal on the scoresheet. Kalamazoo continued to apply pressure as the Bison were outshot 12-7.

8:28 into the final frame, Zach Okabe extended the Wings lead to 3-0 with his seventh of the year from Phil Beaulieu and Berard. With 5:58 remaining, Brett Budgell ripped a shot from the slot to record his seventh goal on the season. The goal was unassisted. With :18 remaining and the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, Eddie Matsushima deflected a Blake McLaughlin shot to bring the game to a one-goal deficit. Matsushima's tenth goal of the season was also assisted by Carter Berger. That was the final tally of the game as the Bison suffered a 3-2 loss.

Hugo Ollas allowed three goals on 30 shots as his record fell to 2-7-1. Ty Young stopped 22 of 24 shots, improving his record to 4-2-0. The Bison were outshot 30-24 and went 0-for-4 on the powerplay. Bloomington's penalty kill allowed two goals in a single game for the first time this season going 2-for-4.

