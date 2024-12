ECHL Transactions - December 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 28, 2024:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Fort Wayne:

Joe Widmar, F (from Bloomington)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add James Hardie, F activated from reserve

delete Liam Gorman, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Dysen Skinner, G signed contract

delete Jon Horrell, G released as emergency backup goalie

Bloomington:

add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Hartford

add Case McCarthy, D assigned by Hartford

add Maxim Barbashev, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chase Pauls, D placed on reserve

delete Linus Hemstrom, F placed on reserve

delete Bryce Montgomery, D recalled to Wolves by Hurricanes

Cincinnati:

add Braeden Kressler, F assigned Marlies by Leafs

add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve

add Josh Burnside, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Mathieu Gosselin, F activated from reserve

delete Curtis Hall, F recalled by Cleveland

delete Rhett Parsons, D placed on reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve

delete Scott Kirton, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Gary Haden, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Joe Widmar, F claimed off waivers from Bloomington

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Mason Emoff, F signed contract

add Kolby Hay, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on reserve

delete Ben Poisson, F placed on reserve

delete Quinn Olson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Joseph Leahy, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve

delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Evan Watts, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Will Calverley, F activated from reserve

add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jack O'Brien, F placed on reserve

delete Jonny Sorenson, F placed on reserve

delete William Rousseau, G loaned to Iowa Wild

Kalamazoo:

add Ryan, Naumovski, F activated from reserve

delete Ayden MacDonald, F suspended by Kalamazoo

Maine:

add Cory Dennis, D activated from reserve

add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Owen Pederson, F placed on reserve

delete Evan Vierling, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

add Jaden Shields, D activated from reserve

delete Filip Fornaa Svensson, F placed on reserve

delete Marko Reifenberger, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

delete Casey Dornbach, F loaned to Chicago Wolves

Tulsa:

add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

add Paxton Leroux, F activated from reserve

add Luke Lush, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

delete Parker AuCoin, F placed on reserve

delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

add Connor Mayer, D assigned by Colorado Eagles

add Gianni Fairbrother, D activated from reserve

add Cameron Buhl, F activated from reserve

delete Kade Jensen, D placed on reserve

delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve

delete Aaron Aragon, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Dilan Peters, D signed contract

delete Sam Houde, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Justin Gill, F assigned by Bridgeport

add John Muse, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Christian Krygier, D activated from reserve

delete Brenden Rons, D placed on reserve

delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on reserve

delete Kolby Johnson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Bullion, G loaned to Bridgeport

