Barczewski Earns First Pro Win as Utah Defeats Rapid City 5-3

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Jake Barczewski saved 27 of 30 to earn his first professional win and Neil Shea scored two goals to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush on a Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Briley Wood got the Grizzlies on the board at 7:18 with a power play goal. Wood leads Utah with 4 power play goals on the season. Reed Lebster scored his 7th goal of the season 8:50 in. Bryan Yoon collected an assist in each of Utah's first period goals. Rapid City got on the board as Deni Goure scored on a power play 14:43 into the contest. Utah led 2-1 after one period.

Utah forward Neil Shea scored his 11th of the season from the left wing 10:07 into the second period. Shea now has a goal in 9 of 11 games this season. 27 seconds later Rush captain Ryan Wagner scored his team leading 12th goal of the season to cut into Utah's lead and make it a 3-2 game.

Utah' Cole Gallant scored the eventual game winner 10:08 into the third period for his first goal of the campaign as Utah extended the lead to 4-2. Gallant leads Utah forwards with 15 assists on the season. Rush answered back 16 seconds later as Billy Constantinou scored from the left wing to make it a 4-3 game. Shea scored his second of the game and 12th goal of the season on an empty net 18:49 in. Shea has 12 goals in 11 games for Utah this season.

Reed Lebster had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah in the victory. Keaton Mastrodonato, Andrew Nielsen and Bryan Yoon each had 2 assists.

Jake Barczewski's first professional win comes in Utah's last game of the 2024 calendar year. Barczewski won 64 games over a five-year college career. RC's Matt Radomsky stopped 23 of 27 in the loss.

Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play. Rapid City was 1 for 2.

The Grizzlies begin the 2025 calendar year with a two-game series at Idaho on January 3-4, 2025. Face-off both nights is at 7:10 pm. The next home game for the Grizzlies is on January 10, 2025 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Cole Gallant (Utah) - 1 goal, +2, 3 shots.

2. Neil Shea (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 4 shots.

3. Jake Barczewski (Utah) - 27 of 30 saves. First Professional Win.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.