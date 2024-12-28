Michael Bullion Signs Professional Tryout with Bridgeport Islanders

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that goaltender Michael Bullion has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Bullion, 27, has played in 14 games so far for the Railers this season. In his 14 games this season, Bullion has a 3.68 goals against average, and a .893 save percentage. He most recently made 29 saves on 31 shots faced in a 2-1 loss against the Reading Royals on Friday, December 27th. Prior to joining the Railers for the 2024-2025 season, he spent 2021-2023 with the Norfolk Admirals and was with the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the 2023-2024 season. Through the 6'0, 198lb goaltender's 89 game ECHL career, he has logged a record of 34-38-3-4, along with a 3.27 GAA and a .899 SV%. While with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Bullion was loaned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL logging two starts, going 1-1-0, with a 1.53 GAA, and a .947 SV%.

Prior to playing professional hockey, Bullion spent four seasons in the USports conference with Ontario Tech University. Through 36 games with the Ridgebacks he posted a 20-14-0 record, a 2.57 GAA as well as a .912 SV%. The netminder also played in five seasons between the Medicine Hat Tigers and the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League from 2014-15 to 2017-18, totaling a 45-31-5 record with a 3.27 GAA and .892 SV%.

