Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight in Final Home Game of 2024

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder take on the Idaho Steelheads

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder take on the Idaho Steelheads(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, plays its final home game of 2024 at 6:05 p.m. tonight against Idaho at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 14-14-6 against Idaho and 11-4-3 at home against the Steelheads.

Last night, the Thunder led 2-0 before the Steelheads stormed back to tie the game. T.J. Lloyd scored late in the extra period to push Wichita past Idaho for the win.

The Thunder are in fourth place with 35 points. The Steelheads are in fifth place with 33. After tonight, the two teams won't see each other until February with a two-game series taking place in Boise.

Peter Bates is rounding into his All-Star form from a year ago. Last night, he had a goal and an assist. Bates has points in six-straight games (4g, 4a) and points in nine of his last 10 outings. He is tied for fourth in plus/minus (+16).

Trevor Gorsuch claimed his third win of the season last night. He stopped 45 shots to earn the 3-2 victory. The veteran netminder from St. Louis, MO has seen 45 or more shots in two of his last three starts.

Michal Stinil was out of action last week with an illness. He returned to the lineup last night and picked up where he left off. Stinil tallied two assists, giving him six points in his last three games. The Decin, Czechia native has points in five of his last six games. He took over the team-lead with 30 points.

Wichita earned its fourth overtime win of the season last night. The victory snapped a two-game skid in games decided in the extra period. Lloyd recorded his first game-winner of his career to go along with his first overtime winner.

THUNDERBOLTS...Dominic Dockery is approaching 200 ECHL games...Kobe Walker has assists in three-straight games...Jeremie Bucheler has points in five of his last six outings (1g, 6a)...Mitchell Russell has three points in his last three games...Wichita is 10-4-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 7-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 12-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 7-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

IDAHO NOTES - Idaho has played in six-straight one-goal games, going 3-1-2 in that stretch...Idaho has scored a power play goal in five of its last eight games...Idaho has scored 33 goals in the first period this season...Ty Pelton-Byce has points in five of his last seven games...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.