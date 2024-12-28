John Muse Dazzles for Worcester Crowd One Last Time

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers' John Muse on the ice

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers' John Muse on the ice(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER - There is a lot to be said for going out on top, although not every athlete does it.

Railer goaltender John Muse did on Saturday night, beating the Reading Royals by a 5-3 score and missing an empty net goal by about six inches. Muse, 36, played his last professional game and nearly ended his career in historic fashion.

With Royals goaltender Keith Petruzzelli on the bench for an extra skater, Muse controlled the puck near the Railers net and fired a high shot down the ice. It went over everyone and landed in the neutral zone. As the puck crossed the blue line it was headed for the net, but was wobbling.

Just before reaching the crease it veered left and missed the goal by about six inches.

No Worcester goalie on any team has ever scored a goal.

Muse's coaches and teammates knew before the game he was retiring but the crowd did not know until after the final whistle.

Everyone in the building saw one of the most thrilling matches the Railers have played in the DCU Center. They trailed by 2-0 after one listless period, a score that would have been worse if not for Muse. Worcester was down, 3-2, going into the third period then outshot the Royals, 15-3, and outscored them by 3-0.

Muse has not grown tired of the game but was offered a chance to coach the Chinese National Team and accepted it.

"You never know when an opportunity like this will come along," he said, "and I'm 36, and planned to retire at the end of this season anyway."

Muse did not show any signs of age in the Worcester net, either last year when he came out of retirement or this season. He has been dealing with some hip pain but that has not affected his play.

His backup Saturday was 40-year-old Joe Spagnoli since Michael Bullion was recalled to Bridgeport. He is expected to be back for Sunday's game but the Railers will have to find a longer term solution for a goaltending tandem.

Railers coach Nick Tuzzolino was a teammate of Muse's 10 years ago in Fort Wayne so he has a valuable perspective on the goalie's ability.

"Absolutely 100 percent there is not a better goalie in minor league hockey," Tuzzolino said. "I told him it was a pleasure to play in front of him and an even greater pleasure to coach him."

The game facts are this:

The Railers played a terrible first period. They were outshot, 21-6, and trailed 2-0. Connor Welsh made it 2-1 with a 5 on 3 goal at 1:45 of the second period. Mason Klee tied it at 7:21.

Reading's Ryan Leibold finished a 2 on 1 at 8:37 for his second goal of the night as the Royals retook the lead. It was still 3-2 with nine minutes to go in the third period, but the Railers owned the rest of the game.

Anthony Callin tied it with a high wrist shot at 11:15, then Matthew Boudens scored on a rebound at 11:28 to give Worcester the lead. Jordan Kaplan converted the empty net chance at 18:40, taking advantage of Muse's shot that barely missed.

Bullion will get a chance to carry the load and the Railers are hoping for some help from Bridgeport. However, they have big pads to fill.

"You don't replace John Muse," Tuzzolino said. "We're probably gonna have some support from the Islanders here in a bit when their situation clears up, and we'll do our diligence to find someone to weather those games.

"At the end of the day, Bullion was brought here for a reason and it's time for him to take his opportunity and run with it."

Muse came out of retirement to join the Railers last Dec. 29, almost a year to the day. He loved playing for Worcester, being close to his hometown of Falmouth, and was the team's best goaltender for his 364 days on the roster.

Muse figured it was the right time to leave, but leaving wasn't easy.

"I will miss it a lot," he said. "It's been my life for 30-something years. I started skating when I was two. Ever since I left high school, that's what my life has been - hockey, hockey hockey."

His first game for Worcester was a 5-0 shutout of Reading. His last was a 5-3 thriller versus the Royals. Muse knew how to make an entrance and an exit.

MAKING TRACKS - The Adirondack Thunder play here at 3:05 Sunday afternoon. It will be their first visit of the season to the DCU Center. They beat Worcester, 7-4, in Glens Falls on Dec. 4. ... Justin Gill was re-assigned to the Railers by Bridgeport. He had an assist and was plus-3. Christian Krygier returned from family leave and played his first game for Worcester since Dec. 4, and just his third of the season. ... Callin is 6-3-9 in his last nine games after having one point in his first 15 ... Anthony Repaci played his 192nd game, tying Barry Almeida for most in team history. ... Brenden Rons, J.D. Dudek, Matt DeMelis and Kolby Johnson all did not play.

#RailersHC

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.