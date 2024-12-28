White out Night in Allen as the Americans Host KC

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (8-14-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Kansas City Mavericks (18-7-2-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the final game of a two-game series.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Stats: Mason Garcia and John Beifuss

Executive Producer: Tyler Luker

On Ice Reporter: Sara Farmer

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 12/31/24 vs. Idaho, 6:10 PM CST

Friends Night: Kansas City built a 3-0 first period with a pair of goals from Damien Giroux, his seventh and eighth of the season, and Nolan Sullivan, his fourth of the year. Kansas City held a one-shot advantage 10-9 after the first period. The Mavericks increased their lead to 4-0 scoring late in the second period as Max Andreev scored his seventh of the year at the 17:44 mark. Kansas City doubled the Americans in shots in the second period 12-6. The Americans got their game going in the third period as Mark Duarte scored on the power play just 1:11 into the final frame. J.C. Brassard and Brayden Watts had the helpers. The Americans cut the KC lead in half a little later in the period as Brayden Watts set up Brayden Guy for his seventh of the year to make it 4-2. The Americans pulled goalie Luke Richardson with just over two minutes to go in regulation, but Max Andreev won a battle behind the open Allen net setting up Casey Carreau for the empty net goal as Kansas City beat the Americans for the third time this season.

Third Period Power Play Goal : Mark Duarte scored his third power play goal of the season on Friday night. The only Allen power play goal of the game as the Americans went 1-for-2 with the man advantage. Easton Brodzinski leads Allen with four power play goals.

Richardson sharp in relief: Luke Richardson who made back-to-back starts for the Americans last weekend was called on in relief of starter Anson Thornton on Friday night who was pulled for the second time in a week. Richardson stopped 23 of 24 Kansas City shots. He is 1-1 in two starts since being acquired from Wheeling.

Cole Fraser makes his Allen debut: Cole Fraser made his return to the Allen lineup on Friday night. Fraser played with Allen in the 19-20 season as well as in 20-21. He played in 47 games for Cincinnati last season and had 13 points. The Ottawa native is a former NHL Draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings.

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-7-4

Away: 6-7-1

Overall: 8-14-5

Last 10: 1-7-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (18) Brayden Watts

Points: (27) Brayden Watts

+/-: (0) Hudson Wilson

PIM's: (49) Artyom Kulakov

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 4-4-1-1

Away: 14-3-1-0

Overall: 18-7-2-1

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Goals: (19) Cade Borchardt

Assists: (18) Max Andreev

Points: (33) Cade Borchardt

+/-: (+29) Cade Borchardt

PIM's (48) Max Andreev

GROUP AND SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.