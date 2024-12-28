Hawkins Tallies Two in Dominant Win in Indy
December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Fishers, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center in a high-intensity matchup with a final score of 4-1.
How it Happened:
The Walleye started off quick 35 seconds in when Toledo got on the board first after Colin Swoyer shot the puck off a rebound and put the Fish up by 1. This was Swoyer's first goal of the season.
At 6:56, Jalen Smereck got his 50th professional goal and his second in 2 games. Hunter Johannes got his first point as a Walleye and Griffin Ness got the secondary assist.
Brandon Hawkins stayed hot and put the fish up 3-0 at 13:16, with Jed Pietila and Tyler Spezia tallying the assists on the goal.
54 seconds into the 3rd period, Brandon Hawkins tallied his second of the night and gave the Fish a 4-0 lead.
Through a period full of penalties and scrums, with 13 penalties combined from both teams. Walleye ended up short handed in the final few minutes and Indy tallied a late one to spoil the shutout.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. TOL - C. Gylander (19 SVS)
2. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G)
3. TOL - C. Swoyer (1G)
What's Next:
The Walleye travel home for a late-afternoon Sunday matchup in Toledo for Marvel night! Toledo will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones with puck drop being at 5:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- John Muse Dazzles for Worcester Crowd One Last Time - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Fall Short Against Komets, Lose 4-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cody Sylvester Notches 500th Career Point as Glads Win 3-1 Over Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits Behind Close's 32 Saves - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Hunt Down Heartlanders, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Saturday Night in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Tallies Two in Dominant Win in Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Blanks Steelheads to Close 2024 Home Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Norfolk Drops Saturday Night Contest Against Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Shut Out in Wichita, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Defeat Heartlanders in Wheeling, 6-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Erupt Early and Slay Bears 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Break Attendance Record vs. Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gulka, Smith Propel Thunder to 2-1 Win in Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Bullion Signs Professional Tryout with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of 2024 Calendar Year at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mason Emoff Called up from SPHL Fayetteville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Justin Gill Returned on Loan to Railers from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: December 28, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight in Final Home Game of 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5 - Atlanta Gladiators
- White out Night in Allen as the Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Lions Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.