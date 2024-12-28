Hawkins Tallies Two in Dominant Win in Indy

Fishers, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center in a high-intensity matchup with a final score of 4-1.

How it Happened:

The Walleye started off quick 35 seconds in when Toledo got on the board first after Colin Swoyer shot the puck off a rebound and put the Fish up by 1. This was Swoyer's first goal of the season.

At 6:56, Jalen Smereck got his 50th professional goal and his second in 2 games. Hunter Johannes got his first point as a Walleye and Griffin Ness got the secondary assist.

Brandon Hawkins stayed hot and put the fish up 3-0 at 13:16, with Jed Pietila and Tyler Spezia tallying the assists on the goal.

54 seconds into the 3rd period, Brandon Hawkins tallied his second of the night and gave the Fish a 4-0 lead.

Through a period full of penalties and scrums, with 13 penalties combined from both teams. Walleye ended up short handed in the final few minutes and Indy tallied a late one to spoil the shutout.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - C. Gylander (19 SVS)

2. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G)

3. TOL - C. Swoyer (1G)

What's Next:

The Walleye travel home for a late-afternoon Sunday matchup in Toledo for Marvel night! Toledo will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones with puck drop being at 5:15 p.m.

