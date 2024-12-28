Gulka, Smith Propel Thunder to 2-1 Win in Maine

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Andre Ghantous takes a shot against the Maine Mariners

PORTLAND - Sean Gulka and Greg Smith scored their first ECHL goals and Jeremy Brodeur stopped 37 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Maine Mariners on the road in front of over 6,000 inside Cross Insurance Arena

Sean Gulka scored his first ECHL goal to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead 12:23 into the game. Greg Smith sent the puck to the top of the crease and Gulka tipped it into the net by goaltender Ryan Bischel. Smith collected the lone assist, and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Maine tied the game early in the second period as Wyllum Deveaux cleaned up a rebound in front of the net after the shot by Brooklyn Kalmikov was stopped by Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was Deveaux's fifth of the year just 53 seconds into the period and the game was tied at one to start the third period.

In the third period, Greg Smith scored his first ECHL goal to give Adirondack a 2-1 lead. Smith took the puck at the hash marks and fired a wrister just under the cross bar at 9:23 of period three. Ryan Conroy and James Marooney were credited with assists and the goal held up as the eventual game winner.

Jeremy Brodeur stopped a late flurry of shots for the victory, denying 37 of 38 shots.

