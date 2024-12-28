Steelheads Shut Out in Wichita, 5-0

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Idaho Steelheads (15-11-3-0, 33pts) fell to the Wichita Thunder (17-11-2-0, 36 points) Saturday night by a final score of 5-0 in front of 4,201 fans at INTRUST Bank Arena. Idaho will ring in the New Year on Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. (MT) in Allen.

Idaho fell behind 3-0 through the first 20 minutes of play and we're outshot 15-10. TJ Llyod opened the scoring at 11:25 and then Ryan Finnegan struck short-handed 96 seconds later making it 2-0. With 2:16 remaining in the period Michal Stinil increased the advantage to 3-0.

Kobe Walker extended the Wichita lead to 4-0 with 5:36 remaining in the second period. Idaho was outshot 13-6 in the stanza.

Nolan Kneen scored a power-play goal with 8:38 left in the third period handing the Thunder a 5-0 win.

Bryan Thomson made 31 saves on 36 shots in the loss while Gabriel Carriere made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Gabriel Carriere (WIC)

2) Kobe Walker (WIC)

3) Ryan Finnegan (WIC)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-2 on the power-play while Wichita was 1-for-4.

Wichita outshot Idaho 36-23.

Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), Connor MacEachern (INJ), Romain Rodzinski (IR), and Slava Demin (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

Connor Punnett picked up his third fighting major of the season.

Ty Pelton-Byce led all Idaho skaters with three shots.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.