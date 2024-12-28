Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Tulsa Oilers' Talyn Boyko versus Tahoe Knight Monsters' Bear Hughes

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tulsa Oilers' Talyn Boyko versus Tahoe Knight Monsters' Bear Hughes(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

The Tahoe Knight Monsters fought valiantly against the Tulsa Oilers, but were defeated 4-3 in overtime in front of a sold-out crowd at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

In their return back home after dropping two of three in Utah, Tahoe ceded the first goal of the game to Reid Petryk under four minutes in. Just a few minutes later though, the Knight Monsters notched the equalizer on a Troy Loggins strike off a perfect feed from Logan Nelson.

Tahoe was outshot 20-7 in the first period, but netminder Jesper Vikman made 19 saves to keep them in the game through 20 minutes.

The second period was action-packed, as the Knight Monsters took the lead on a Logan Nelson goal. Following an equalizer from Ruslan Gazizov, Patrick Newell gave Tahoe the lead right back with a power play goal.

And right after the goal, Anthony Collins electrified the crowd by taking down Keshaun Gervais in a spirited bout.

The Buzzer sounded on the end of the second period with Tahoe up 3-2, but Gervais would get his retribution in the form of the game-tying goal just minutes into the final frame.

Time ticked down in the third, with the Knight Monsters notching three penalty kills, including a four-minute double minor midway through the period.

Overtime began in earnest, with Tahoe notching seven shots on goal. But they were unable to solve Tulsa goaltender Talyn Boyko, who made multiple fantastic saves.

And following a near-miss chance from Patrick Newell in the final two minutes of overtime, Jeremie Biakabutuka took the puck the other way and buried a shot past Vikman from the far side faceoff dot.

The loss marks the third straight for Tahoe over the past week, and they will look for revenge on Saturday night against the Oilers at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. The puck drops at 7 pm. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

#TessTheWaters

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.