Cyclones Fall Short Against Komets, Lose 4-1

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 4-1, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. A 39-save performance from Fort Wayne goaltender Connor Ungar led the Komets to a home victory over Cincinnati along with three power play goals.

The first period ended in a scoreless 0-0 tie. Both netminders stood tall with Vyacheslav Peksa making nine saves and Ungar recording eight of his own.

Fort Wayne would strike first. Alex Swetlikoff scored his first goal of the game at the 5:36 mark of the second period. The Komets forward picked up his fourth goal of the season to make it 1-0, Fort Wayne.

Peksa would continue to impress, including an excellent blocker save on Harrison Rees to keep the game within one. The second period ended with a 1-0 advantage for the Komets heading into the final frame.

The final frame would see the Komets score early. After the initial breakaway for Alex Aleardi was stopped by Peksa, Swetlikoff would score on the rebound to double the Fort Wayne lead and make it 2-0.

Halfway into the third, the Komets would score again on the power play. Kyle Mayhew found Jack Dugan who fed Odeen Tufto on the one timer to make it 3-0. That would be Tufto's seventh goal of the season.

In his first game back from injury, Cincinnati's Mathieu Gosselin scored on a backhand-forehand power move that beat Ungar on the blocker side. Gosselin recorded his fourth goal of the season off assists from Chas Sharpe and Jacob Bengtsson.

With the assists, Bengtsson records his fifth point as a Cyclone, and Sharpe ties Ty Voit and Dante Sheriff for the team lead in points (14).

Fort Wayne closed out the game with another power play goal to make it 4-1. Nolan Volcan rounded out the scoring with a third power play goal that gave the Komets their 17th victory of the season.

Cincinnati will close out the three games in three nights tomorrow night against the Toledo Walleye. The Cyclones look to snap their three-game skid on the road against the Central Division leaders. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

