Mariners Break Attendance Record vs. Thunder

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - A record crowd turned out to the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night, as the Maine Mariners dropped a 2-1 score to the Adirondack Thunder. A total of 6,076 fans was the highest mark since the Mariners came to Portland in 2018.

The sole goal of the opening period came from Adirondack forward Sean Gulka. Greg Smith threw a puck to the net from the right wall that Gulka redirect past Ryan Bischel to make it 1-0 Thunder at 12:23. The Mariners failed to capitalize on three power play chances in the opening frame.

Maine wasted no time finding the equalizer early in the 2nd, as Wyllum Deveaux tied things up just 53 seconds in. Brooklyn Kalmikov fired a shot from the right wing that Jeremy Brodeur kicked into the slot, where Deveaux tucked it under the crossbar. The Mariners outshot Adirondack 14-4 in the middle period, as the game entered the third tied 1-1.

The third was another period dominated by the Mariners, but Adirondack collected the only goal. Greg Smith followed a long rebound down the slot and beat Ryan Bischel at 9:23 of the period to break the 1-1 tie. The Mariners pelted Brodeur with 38 shots in the game, including 14 in each of the second and third periods, but couldn't find the game-tying goal.

The Mariners (10-13-2) visit Trois-Rivieres, QC on Sunday for a 3 PM faceoff against the Lions. They begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, hosting the Lions for 1 PM New Year's Day matinee, featuring a carnival on the concourse. The Mariners are also home for three games next weekend: a "Three Dollar Deweys Threekend" from January 3-5 against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

