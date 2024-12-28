Mariners Break Attendance Record vs. Thunder
December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - A record crowd turned out to the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night, as the Maine Mariners dropped a 2-1 score to the Adirondack Thunder. A total of 6,076 fans was the highest mark since the Mariners came to Portland in 2018.
The sole goal of the opening period came from Adirondack forward Sean Gulka. Greg Smith threw a puck to the net from the right wall that Gulka redirect past Ryan Bischel to make it 1-0 Thunder at 12:23. The Mariners failed to capitalize on three power play chances in the opening frame.
Maine wasted no time finding the equalizer early in the 2nd, as Wyllum Deveaux tied things up just 53 seconds in. Brooklyn Kalmikov fired a shot from the right wing that Jeremy Brodeur kicked into the slot, where Deveaux tucked it under the crossbar. The Mariners outshot Adirondack 14-4 in the middle period, as the game entered the third tied 1-1.
The third was another period dominated by the Mariners, but Adirondack collected the only goal. Greg Smith followed a long rebound down the slot and beat Ryan Bischel at 9:23 of the period to break the 1-1 tie. The Mariners pelted Brodeur with 38 shots in the game, including 14 in each of the second and third periods, but couldn't find the game-tying goal.
The Mariners (10-13-2) visit Trois-Rivieres, QC on Sunday for a 3 PM faceoff against the Lions. They begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, hosting the Lions for 1 PM New Year's Day matinee, featuring a carnival on the concourse. The Mariners are also home for three games next weekend: a "Three Dollar Deweys Threekend" from January 3-5 against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- John Muse Dazzles for Worcester Crowd One Last Time - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Fall Short Against Komets, Lose 4-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cody Sylvester Notches 500th Career Point as Glads Win 3-1 Over Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits Behind Close's 32 Saves - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Hunt Down Heartlanders, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Saturday Night in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Tallies Two in Dominant Win in Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Blanks Steelheads to Close 2024 Home Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Norfolk Drops Saturday Night Contest Against Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Shut Out in Wichita, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Defeat Heartlanders in Wheeling, 6-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Erupt Early and Slay Bears 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Break Attendance Record vs. Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gulka, Smith Propel Thunder to 2-1 Win in Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Bullion Signs Professional Tryout with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of 2024 Calendar Year at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mason Emoff Called up from SPHL Fayetteville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Justin Gill Returned on Loan to Railers from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: December 28, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight in Final Home Game of 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5 - Atlanta Gladiators
- White out Night in Allen as the Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Lions Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.