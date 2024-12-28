Americans Fall to KC in Front of a Sellout Crowd

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, played the final game of a two-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night in Allen, and it was Kansas City coming out on top by a score of 3-2 at CUTX Event Center, in front of a sellout crowd of 6,006.

Both offenses struggled to put the puck in the net in the opening period, as the Americans had eight shots to the Mavericks 14. Americans goalie Luke Richardson had the nod to start, and held his own, with some help on the defense. Both teams had chances on the power play in the opening period but could not take advantage of the opportunities.

The second frame went back and forth as both teams combined for five goals. Defensemen J.C Brassard (16:36) and forward Kyle Crnkovic (10:47) scored for the Americans, with their second and sixth goals of the season. Harrison Blaisdell, Mark Duarte and Nolan Orzeck all earned assists in that second frame. Mavericks Defensemen David Noël scored his ninth and 10th goals on the season (12:48 and 5:25), as well as forward Jackson Berezowski scoring his ninth of the year (6:32) to give KC the lead going into the second intermission.

In the final frame, Americans tried anything and everything to knot the game at 4, but Mavericks goalie Victor Ostman stood tall for KC. The Americans pulled starter Luke Richardson late in the third period and Mavericks forward Cade Borchardt sealed the game with an empty net goal with 0.2 seconds left in the game. Kansas City swept the two-game series and leads the season series 4-0

The Americans play their final game of 2024 on Tuesday night as the Idaho Steelheads invade North Texas for a one game New Year's Eve battle. The puck will drop one hour earlier than normal as it's slated for a 6:10 PM CST start time.

--- Allen Americans Professional Hockey Team ---

They Said it:

Colin Jacobs : "That's a good hockey team over there. We played better tonight but in the end, we didn't win. We have two more chances next weekend and need to be better and get the points."

Three Stars:

1. D. Noel

2. L. Richardson

3. J. Berezowski

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.