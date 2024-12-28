ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Toledo's Anderson fined, suspended

Toledo's Matt Anderson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #385, Iowa at Toledo, on Dec. 27.

Anderson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 5:26 of the second period.

Anderson will miss Toledo's game at Indy tonight (Dec. 28).

Wheeling's Cameron fined, suspended

Wheeling's Cole Cameron has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #377, Wheeling at Cincinnati, on Dec. 27.

Cameron is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 13:07 of the third period.

Cameron will miss Wheeling's game vs. Iowa tonight (Dec. 28).

Reading's Valerian fined, suspended

Reading's C.J. Valerian has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #382, Worcester at Reading, on Dec. 27.

Valerian is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 13:50 of the second period.

Valerian will miss Reading's game at Worcester tonight (Dec. 28).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

