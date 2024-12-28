Lions Return to Winning Ways

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières returned to their winning ways on Friday night with a 6-2 victory against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder.

It was plain for one and all to see that the Lions were thrilled to be back on home ice in front of their fanbase after having played the previous six games away from Colisée Vidéotron. It wasn't long into the first period when Trois-Rivières' Tommy Cormier gave the Lions an early 1-0 lead, and then Nicolas Guay doubled the Lions' lead with a shorthanded marker. The Thunder responded with a shorthanded goal of their own to cut the Lions' advantage to 2-1. However, Trois-Rivières' Chris Jandric put the Lions ahead by two goals once again with a power play tally at 18:20.

The start of the second period was slightly delayed due to a problem with the ice surface. Once the game resumed it didn't take long for the Lions to continue the momentum the team established in the first period: Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan scored at 12:29 followed by Nicolas Guay at 16:00, giving the home side a 5-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Ice surface issues once again delayed the start of the third period, but once the teams got the green light to continue it was the Lions' Tommy Cormier extending Trois-Rivières' lead to 6-1 with his second goal of the game.

The Lions will be back in action Sunday afternoon when the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners will visit Colisée Vidéotron in the Star Wars themed game.

1st star: Nicolas Guay, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Tommy Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Chris Jandric, Lions de Trois-Rivières

