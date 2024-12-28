Mason Emoff Called up from SPHL Fayetteville

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Mason Emoff has signed an SPC with the Swamp Rabbits following a call-up from the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. He will make his Swamp Rabbits debut tonight, wearing #22.

Emoff comes to the Swamp Rabbits in the midst of his second SPHL season, and enters his team debut tonight as a rookie by ECHL games played standards. The 5'10", 172-pound forward has 14 points through 18 games with the Marksmen, earned through six goals and eight assists. Emoff comes back to the ECHL for a second time in his career, having played eight games with an assist registered with the Kalamazoo Wings last season.

A native of Orangeville, ON, Emoff, 26, turned professional last year and spent the majority of the campaign with the SPHL's Quad City Storm, compiling 7 points (4g-3ast). Prior to last season, he played four years of collegiate hockey in the NCAA-III ranks with Manhattanville College, coached by current Swamp Rabbits Assistant Coach Adam Dauda. With the Valiants, Emoff racked up 48 points in 69 games, and captained the team in his personal best senior season with 11 goals and 24 points in 26 games.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their stretch of four games in five nights with a pair of home meetings against the Jacksonville Icemen with "Christmas Vacation Night", presented by Crumbl, on Saturday, December 28th, and a dog-friendly game on Sunday, presented by Anytime Fitness, on December 29th. Puck drop for Saturday is 7:05 p.m. EST and Sunday is 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

