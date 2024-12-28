Mavericks Take Down Americans 4-2 to Sweep Weekend Series

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks' Nate Knoepke on the ice

Allen, TX - The Kansas City Mavericks capped off a successful road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Allen Americans on Saturday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, completing a weekend sweep.

After a scoreless first period, the game opened up in the second. J.C. Brassard put the Americans ahead at 3:24, assisted by Harrison Blaisdell. The Mavericks answered quickly at 7:12, as David Noël scored, assisted by Damien Giroux and Justin MacPherson.

Allen briefly regained the lead at 9:13, with Kyle Crnkovic finding the back of the net, assisted by Nolan Orzeck and Mark Duarte. But Kansas City stormed back, tying the game at 13:28 when Jackson Berezowski finished a setup from David Cotton and David Noël.

The Mavericks took their first lead at 14:35, as Noël struck again, assisted by Cade Borchardt and Marcus Crawford. Kansas City sealed the win in the final second of regulation when Borchardt added one final goal at 19:59.

Victor Ostman was steady in goal, stopping 26 of 28 shots, while the Mavericks outshot Allen 45-28, dominating the offensive zone throughout the night.

With the victory, Kansas City completed the weekend sweep over Allen and improved their road record to 15-3-1. The Mavericks return home next week on New Year's Eve against the Wichita Thunder. The Mavericks will be wearing "blackout" specialty uniforms, along with the on-ice theme, fans will be receiving bang sticks. After the game, fans will be able to skate on the ice with five Mavericks players for the third "Postgame Skate" of the season.

