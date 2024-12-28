Mavericks Take Down Americans 4-2 to Sweep Weekend Series
December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Allen, TX - The Kansas City Mavericks capped off a successful road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Allen Americans on Saturday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, completing a weekend sweep.
After a scoreless first period, the game opened up in the second. J.C. Brassard put the Americans ahead at 3:24, assisted by Harrison Blaisdell. The Mavericks answered quickly at 7:12, as David Noël scored, assisted by Damien Giroux and Justin MacPherson.
Allen briefly regained the lead at 9:13, with Kyle Crnkovic finding the back of the net, assisted by Nolan Orzeck and Mark Duarte. But Kansas City stormed back, tying the game at 13:28 when Jackson Berezowski finished a setup from David Cotton and David Noël.
The Mavericks took their first lead at 14:35, as Noël struck again, assisted by Cade Borchardt and Marcus Crawford. Kansas City sealed the win in the final second of regulation when Borchardt added one final goal at 19:59.
Victor Ostman was steady in goal, stopping 26 of 28 shots, while the Mavericks outshot Allen 45-28, dominating the offensive zone throughout the night.
With the victory, Kansas City completed the weekend sweep over Allen and improved their road record to 15-3-1. The Mavericks return home next week on New Year's Eve against the Wichita Thunder. The Mavericks will be wearing "blackout" specialty uniforms, along with the on-ice theme, fans will be receiving bang sticks. After the game, fans will be able to skate on the ice with five Mavericks players for the third "Postgame Skate" of the season.
Images from this story
|
Kansas City Mavericks' Nate Knoepke on the ice
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- Bison Surge Late But Lose to Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Americans Fall to KC in Front of a Sellout Crowd - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Take Down Americans 4-2 to Sweep Weekend Series - Kansas City Mavericks
- John Muse Dazzles for Worcester Crowd One Last Time - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Fall Short Against Komets, Lose 4-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cody Sylvester Notches 500th Career Point as Glads Win 3-1 Over Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits Behind Close's 32 Saves - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Hunt Down Heartlanders, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Saturday Night in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Tallies Two in Dominant Win in Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Blanks Steelheads to Close 2024 Home Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Norfolk Drops Saturday Night Contest Against Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Shut Out in Wichita, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Defeat Heartlanders in Wheeling, 6-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Erupt Early and Slay Bears 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Break Attendance Record vs. Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gulka, Smith Propel Thunder to 2-1 Win in Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Bullion Signs Professional Tryout with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of 2024 Calendar Year at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mason Emoff Called up from SPHL Fayetteville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Justin Gill Returned on Loan to Railers from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: December 28, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight in Final Home Game of 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5 - Atlanta Gladiators
- White out Night in Allen as the Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Lions Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Take Down Americans 4-2 to Sweep Weekend Series
- Mavericks Dominate Early, Hold off Americans for 5-2 Victory
- Wright, McLaughlin, and LaFontaine All Called up to Coachella Valley
- Cade Borchardt Returning to Kansas City from Coachella Valley
- Charlie Wright Returning to Kansas City from Coachella Valley