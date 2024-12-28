Nailers Hunt Down Heartlanders, 6-2

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV- Despite being in different conferences, the rivalry between the Wheeling Nailers and Iowa Heartlanders is still alive and well, as 2,935 fans saw at WesBanco Arena on Saturday night. Wheeling also turned in a big offensive performance with three goals each in the first and second periods. Kyle Jackson scored twice, while Jack Beck and Atley Calvert both turned in three-point performances in the 6-2 triumph. The win was the 20th of the season for the Nailers, who extended their North Division lead to four points.

The first period had everything and more, as five goals were scored, both teams were successful on the power play, and there was a fight. Iowa opened the scoring at the 2:42 mark. Hakon Nilsen let a wrist shot go from the right point, which was tipped in by Ryan Miotto. The Nailers answered that less than three minutes later. David Jankowski tossed a low shot in toward the goal from the right point. The chance produced a rebound, which was lifted up and in by Shane Bull for his first goal with the team. A few minutes after that, the fight took place, as Matthew Quercia challenged Nico Blachman, after Blachman delivered a late hit on Louie Roehl. Quercia received an instigating penalty, and the Heartlanders scored on that power play, when T.J. Walsh banked the puck off of a Wheeling stick and in. However, the Nailers were quick to capitalize on a power play of their own to draw even for a second time. Kyle Jackson whipped a wrist shot from the top of the right circle into the bottom-left portion of the goal. 1:52 later, Wheeling took its first lead of the night. Jack Beck dropped a pass to Ryan Lieth, who dangled to his backhand in the slot, and roofed the puck into the top-right corner of the cage.

The scoring continued for one team in the middle frame, and that squad was the Nailers. Jackson notched his second power play marker of the night at the 3:33 mark with a beautiful tip-in, which was set up by Beck in the left circle. Matt Koopman followed that up 1:04 later by spinning and whizzing a shot through Kyle McClellan's legs from the right circle. As the seconds ticked away toward intermission, Atley Calvert tacked on one more for the home side, as his left side backhander trickled through McClellan's legs.

Neither team dented the twine in the third period, as the final score went into the books 6-2 in Wheeling's favor.

Taylor Gauthier earned the victory for the Nailers, as he stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Kevin McClellan took the loss for Iowa, as he gave up six goals on 27 shots.

