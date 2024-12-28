Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Ghost Pirates
December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays dropped a 5-1 decision against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in front of 6,000+ fans on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 21 saves in the loss.
Wilkins made it 1-0 when a loose puck found him in front of the net, and he knocked in his eighth goal of the season. Savannah tied it at one on a redirection from Liam Arnsby, who tipped in an Evan Nause shot to even the score.
Savannah pulled ahead with a power play strike by Dennis Cesana. They made it 3-1 when Kyle Jeffers buried a breakaway goal right after a penalty against him expired. Will Riedell extended Savannah's lead to 4-1 when he riffled a wrist shot past Eisele from the high slot.
The lone goal of the third period came off the stick of Nick Granowicz, who buried a shorthanded tally 12:08 into the final frame.
The Stingrays are back in action on Sunday, December 29, for their Paint the Ice game at the North Charleston Coliseum for a rematch with the Ghost Pirates.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays face off with the Savannah Ghost Pirates
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- John Muse Dazzles for Worcester Crowd One Last Time - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Fall Short Against Komets, Lose 4-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cody Sylvester Notches 500th Career Point as Glads Win 3-1 Over Norfolk - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings' Special Teams Shine Over Bison, Earn 4th Straight Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Blank Swamp Rabbits Behind Close's 32 Saves - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Hunt Down Heartlanders, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Sell Out Saturday Night in Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Hawkins Tallies Two in Dominant Win in Indy - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Blanks Steelheads to Close 2024 Home Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Norfolk Drops Saturday Night Contest Against Atlanta - Norfolk Admirals
- Steelheads Shut Out in Wichita, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Defeat Heartlanders in Wheeling, 6-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Blades Erupt Early and Slay Bears 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Break Attendance Record vs. Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Ghost Pirates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gulka, Smith Propel Thunder to 2-1 Win in Maine - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Bullion Signs Professional Tryout with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of 2024 Calendar Year at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Mason Emoff Called up from SPHL Fayetteville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Justin Gill Returned on Loan to Railers from Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Game Notes: December 28, 2024 at Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Hosts Idaho Tonight in Final Home Game of 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Eric Neiley Skates Away the Overtime Hero, as Glads Down 'Bits 6-5 - Atlanta Gladiators
- White out Night in Allen as the Americans Host KC - Allen Americans
- Lions Return to Winning Ways - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Drop Thriller in OT Against Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.