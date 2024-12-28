Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Ghost Pirates

December 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays face off with the Savannah Ghost Pirates

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays face off with the Savannah Ghost Pirates(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays dropped a 5-1 decision against the Savannah Ghost Pirates in front of 6,000+ fans on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 21 saves in the loss.

Wilkins made it 1-0 when a loose puck found him in front of the net, and he knocked in his eighth goal of the season. Savannah tied it at one on a redirection from Liam Arnsby, who tipped in an Evan Nause shot to even the score.

Savannah pulled ahead with a power play strike by Dennis Cesana. They made it 3-1 when Kyle Jeffers buried a breakaway goal right after a penalty against him expired. Will Riedell extended Savannah's lead to 4-1 when he riffled a wrist shot past Eisele from the high slot.

The lone goal of the third period came off the stick of Nick Granowicz, who buried a shorthanded tally 12:08 into the final frame.

The Stingrays are back in action on Sunday, December 29, for their Paint the Ice game at the North Charleston Coliseum for a rematch with the Ghost Pirates.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.